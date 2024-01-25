MADRID, Spain, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FITUR - Alterra Village and Grupo De Valle have announced plans to develop the first Registry Collection hotels and residences. The announcement was made during the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR), an important milestone that will make Jarabacoa a world-renowned destination.

Launch of the first Registry Collection by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic

The sales program will officially launch with 120 rooms, with prices starting in the mid-range estimated at $350,000 dollars. The property includes 2 and 3-bedroom residences and will be operated by Operadora Hotelera Dominicana and branded by Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, the world's largest hotel chain, which exceeds 9,000 hotels and 24 brands in 95 countries.

A tranquil and timeless getaway will be built in the beautiful surroundings of Jarabacoa, inspired by the island's rich heritage. The project will see the construction of 36 eco-friendly bungalows, creating a total of 120 rooms, with plans to add additional rooms in 2025. The property will feature an exclusive restaurant serving local delicacies with a contemporary twist, as well as a bar and terrace offering stunning mountain views.

"The hotel will also serve as a corporate retreat and event venue for companies and individuals wishing to host specialized meetings, incentives, conventions and events integrated with wellness retreats. The Jarabacoa region of the Dominican Republic continues to be a sought-after destination for both local and international travelers," said Pablo Espinal, founder and owner of Alterra Village.

"My vision for the area is becoming a reality, with the introduction of the first U.S.-branded hotel and residences. It is the first international brand to enter the town of Jarabacoa and is really putting this destination on the map. Bringing The Registry Collection, further solidifies Wyndham Hotels and Resorts' leadership in the local luxury segment while giving guests access to a captivating and relatively unknown destination to experience the authentic Dominican Republic. We are excited to work with the owners of this beautiful resort to bring this project to life", said Edward De Valle II, president and CEO of Grupo De Valle.

This is a unique opportunity for local and international buyers to own branded hotel residences in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic.

Contact: Press Media Center / [email protected]

SOURCE Grupo De Valle