Launch of We Venture Capital

News provided by

We Venture Capital

07 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We Venture Capital, the corporate venture capital operation of Werfen, announces its launch today.

We Venture Capital is the venture capital arm of Werfen committed to investing in diagnostics start-ups, as well as digital solutions and biotechnology, surrounding the diagnostics space.

Through a global reach, We Venture Capital invests primarily in Series A, and may also invest in Seed or Series B. With an early-stage focus, investments target start-ups close to market, or early market entrants ready to scale up.

We Venture Capital actively partners with its portfolio companies and supports their growth by leveraging its knowledge of specialized diagnostics worldwide.

Having an evergreen structure allows We Venture Capital to partner with portfolio companies to create long-term value all the way to the optimal point of exit.

Javier Gómez
Chief Financial Officer, Werfen

"We Venture Capital is further proof of Werfen's commitment to the advancement of patient care through innovation. This vehicle allows Werfen to invest in early-stage companies, understand trends in healthcare, and be at the forefront of disruptive technologies that will shape the future of diagnostics."

Louise Warme
Head of We Venture Capital

"Our investment team is truly passionate about partnering with start-ups that drive change and technological disruption in the diagnostics field, and we aim to become a leader in diagnostic venture capital. We want to thank everyone who has supported this launch and for bringing We Venture Capital to life."

We Venture Capital currently holds 2 portfolio companies, operating within diagnostics and digital solutions/AI.

About Werfen

Werfen is a growing, family-owned, innovative company founded in 1966 in Barcelona, Spain.

We are a worldwide leader in specialized diagnostics in the areas of Hemostasis, Acute Care Diagnostics, Autoimmunity, and Transfusion and Transplant. Through our Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) business line, we research, develop and manufacture customized assays and biomaterials.

We operate directly in 30 countries, and in more than 100 territories through distributors. Our headquarter is in Barcelona, Spain, and our Technology Centers are located in the US and Europe. Worldwide sales exceed US$2.2 billion annually, and our workforce is more than 7,000 strong.

weventurecapital.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201084/We_Venture_Capital_Logo.jpg

SOURCE We Venture Capital

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.