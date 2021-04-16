Launch Today April 16, 2021: 10AM EST Diane von Furstenberg x H&M HOME

The Diane von Furstenberg x H&M HOME collaboration encourages the world to express themselves in their space and take charge of their interiors. Key pieces include wool double-sided blankets that drape over the bed or sofa, decorative printed boxes to store your glamorous treasures, lacquer-like trays and a range of scented candles housed in printed glass to place elegantly around the house. Von Furstenberg's favorite scent – amber – is featured in each of the large candles in the collection, while the four smaller ones are unique interpretations of cedarwood, sandalwood, amber and pine - personally chosen by Diane herself. Sets of espresso cups and saucers sit beautifully in the kitchen, while the pink and orange colored round glass vases look stunning in any room, especially when filled with fresh spring flowers. In a luxurious robe featuring the famed 'Diane' print, stroll past the posters with inspirational quotes from von Furstenberg herself.

"The prints in the H&M HOME collaboration are very iconic. The 'Diane' print I created 20 years ago when I started the company, while the lips print comes from the painting Andy Warhol did of me. Personally, I love animal prints – zebra is very DVF – and also vibrant orange and pinks, but monochrome black and white is very chic, too. The whole collection is fabulous, and I can't wait to share it with everyone," says Diane von Furstenberg.

Shop the collection here:

https://www2.hm.com/en_us/free-form-campaigns/7072c-hm-home-x-diane-von-furstenberg-collaboration.html

Learn more about Diane's favorites interior pieces:

https://youtu.be/TppUUfe9aTA

SOURCE H&M

