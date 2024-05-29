Launched: YEEDI C12 PRO PLUS - The Next-Generation Cleaning Power Now Available

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover the future of home cleaning with YEEDI! Imagine a cleaning device that not only tackles dirt and dust but does so with elegance and ease. That's exactly what the C12 PRO PLUS brings to your home. With its advanced ZeroTangle Technology and innovative Auto-Empty Station, cleaning has never been more efficient or convenient. No more wrestling with tangled cords or dealing with messy emptying — just effortless cleaning from start to finish.

YEEDI C12 PRO PLUS Robot Vacuum

Revolutionizing Cleaning with the Auto-Empty Station

The C12 PRO PLUS features a state-of-the-art Auto-Empty Station that redefines the concept of cleaning convenience. Powered by PureCyclone Technology and a 4-Stage Filtration System, this station provides robust and continuous dust collection, effectively mitigating the risk of secondary pollution. The maintenance-free dust container is not only cost-effective but also an environmentally friendly choice. Its smart design includes a visual indicator for easy monitoring of the container's capacity, ensuring a seamless cleaning process.

Unmatched Suction Power with 8,000 Pa

The C12 PRO PLUS is driven by a high-speed motor and a direct air path design, delivering an impressive 8,000 Pa of suction power. This ensures exceptional cleaning efficiency on both carpets and hard floors, tackling dirt and debris with ease and providing users with a thorough and satisfying cleaning experience.

Versatile 2 in 1 Vacuum and Mop

The C12 PRO PLUS offers unparalleled versatility with its 2 in 1 Vacuuming and Mopping capabilities. It features the OZMO Pro 2.0 Vibrating Mopping System, which can wipe the floor 480 times per minute with a downward pressure of 6N. This advanced system is capable of tackling even the most stubborn stains, ensuring a clean and refreshed home.

ZeroTangle Technology for Seamless Cleaning

The C12 PRO PLUS incorporates the innovative ZeroTangle Technology, which prevents brush entanglement and ensures continuous cleaning performance. Its V-shaped roller brush with a 21° angle and anti-static bristles efficiently remove hair, while Dual Comb Teeth Arrays actively guide hair into the suction port. The streamlined cavity structure, coupled with a high-suction fan, captures hair effectively, allowing users to maintain their focus on more important tasks.

Available Now at an Attractive Price

The C12 PRO PLUS is officially available for purchase starting June 1, 2024, on YEEDI's Amazon Store, priced at an MSRP of $599.

Discover More: There's more! In addition to our star product, we're excited to offer you two more options to choose from: C12 PLUS and C12. For further details on the C12 family, please visit our brand store.

About YEEDI

YEEDI is a cutting-edge service robot brand that embraces the concept of "Live Smart. Enjoy Life." With constant upgrades, pioneering technology solutions are integrated into robotics for an enhanced consumer experience. Thus, consumers can enjoy a modern lifestyle with high standards of quality.

