LOTTO H&M COLLECTION: WHEN HERITAGE SPORTSWEAR MEETS CONTEMPORARY FASHION

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M announces a collaboration with LOTTO - the heritage Italian sportswear brand founded in Montebelluna, Italy in 1973. Arriving at a moment when the cultural pull of sports continues to shape fashion, the menswear collection draws on LOTTO's archives, reinterpreting them through a contemporary lens: graphic, bold, and suited for the streets as much as the stands.

LOTTO H&M Collection

Inspired by soccer and built around the culture and community of the sport, the collection tells its story through highly styled looks that bring characters to life. The player, the manager, the referee, the team, and their fans - each serve as a reference point for building a collection that embraces identity and culture. The result is a celebration of sportswear codes that translate on and off the field and everywhere in between. The collection moves between worlds with ease. Brightly colored jersey sets, polos, shorts and high socks are rendered with graphic stripes and LOTTO's signature double diamond jacquard, pulled directly from the archives. Off the field oversized faux-leather shorts and a tailored blazer are worn with the same sporty ease; logo caps, scarves, and sneakers complete the vibe. Everything is designed to mix game-ready with off-duty swag and heritage athleisure for the now.

"Working with LOTTO's archives felt like opening a very specific chapter of sports culture, one with true nostalgia and credibility. We wanted to honor that while making something that belongs entirely to this moment, drawing on both brand's heritage of creating fashionable sportswear,"

says Andreas Löwenstam, Design Lead Menswear at H&M.

"LOTTO has always lived at the intersection of performance and culture. This collaboration with H&M offers a unique platform to express our heritage through a modern lens, bringing together sport and style in a way that feels both authentic and globally relevant. Together, we've created a collection that reflects a shared point of view and is designed to resonate with today's consumer, where sport-inspired style continues to shape culture worldwide," says Jameel Spencer, Chief Marketing Officer, Fashion & Sports at WHP Global, owner of the LOTTO brand.

The LOTTO H&M collaboration launches May 21, in select stores and on hm.com

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SOURCE H&M