Laura Geller Beauty Expands into Cream with the Launch of the Best of the Best Cream Full Face Basics Palette

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of perfecting its beloved baked makeup, Laura Geller Beauty is ushering in a new era with the launch of the Best of the Best Cream Full Face Basics Palette and a playful new campaign, "Just Add Cream." The all-in-one cream palette marks the brand's first major expansion into cream formulas, created specifically to meet the evolving needs of women 40+, prioritizing hydration, comfort, and natural-looking radiance.

Tia Mowry X Laura Geller ‘Just Add Cream’ Campaign Video Speed Speed Tia Mowry X Laura Geller ‘Just Add Cream’ Campaign Still Laura Geller Best of The Best Cream Full Face Basics Palette

Long celebrated for its iconic baked makeup, Laura Geller Beauty now invites consumers to "just add cream" to their routines – introducing blendable, foolproof textures that melt seamlessly into skin for a lit-from-within glow that never looks heavy or harsh.

A crossover between beauty and lifestyle, the "Just Add Cream" campaign brings makeup into the heart of the home. Set against cozy, kitchen-inspired backdrops, the digital- and social-led initiative taps more than 70 celebrities and creators – all 40+ as per the brand's purposeful marketing strategy – spanning beloved cultural voices like Tia Mowry, Joy Bauer, Gail Simmons and Melissa Ben-Ishay, alongside longtime brand ambassadors Bethenny Frankel, Patricia Heaton, and Melissa Gorga. Together they create content that feels warm, nostalgic, and refreshingly unscripted – more like a lighthearted mini cooking show than traditional beauty advertising.

"In my 40s, I've really placed an emphasis on intentionality and prioritizing rituals that are important to me," said Mowry. "What I love most about partnering with Laura Geller Beauty is that they truly see and celebrate women over 40. So often, we're overlooked in beauty conversations, but this brand prioritizes our skin, our lifestyles, and the way we actually want to feel when we get ready. The cream formulas are hydrating, forgiving, and designed to enhance – not mask – who we are."

"Makeup should never feel intimidating or complicated – especially as we get older," said Laura Geller. "Cream formulas just make sense: they're hydrating, forgiving, and so easy to work with. 'Just Add Cream' is really about bringing the joy back to getting ready, making it feel comforting and effortless, like your favorite recipe you can't mess up. Beauty should fit seamlessly into your life, not the other way around."

A New Chapter for an Icon

By blending skincare-inspired hydration with effortless makeup artistry, Laura Geller Beauty continues its mission to serve an often-overlooked consumer with products that feel as good as they look. Infused with skin-loving ingredients like squalene to deliver lightweight, balanced hydration, The Best of the Best Cream Full Face Basics Palette helps makeup glide on smoother and wear more comfortably throughout the day.

Valued at over $180, this fresh take on the brand's bestselling baked palette offers a complete, everyday look in one convenient compact including three cream eyeshadows, three hydrating lip creams and cream highlighter, blush and bronzer. To seal the deal, the compact is complete with dual mirrors – standard and magnifying – thoughtfully designed with mature women in mind to make application easier, whether at home or on the go.

The Best of the Best Cream Palette ($49) is now available on laurageller.com. You can view the social content series on the brand's website or social media handles.

ABOUT LAURA GELLER BEAUTY:

New York-based makeup artist Laura Geller launched her namesake brand in 1997 with a mission of demystifying the daily makeup routine and creating transformational products that bring joy back to beauty. The brand is a pioneer in artisan-crafted baked makeup, delivering exceptional coverage and finishes for all skin types. As the brand's foolproof, easy-to-use makeup is well-known for its remarkable ability to flatter and enhance mature skin, Laura Geller Beauty has exclusively featured women over 40 since 2021. Laura Geller Beauty products are available on QVC, LauraGeller.com, Amazon, Ulta.com, Sephora.com, Macy's.com and other select retailers.

SOURCE Laura Geller Beauty