Laura Osnes, Ryan McPartlin, Chuck Wicks, Julia Reilly, Tanya Christiansen, and D.B. Sweeney Lead All-Star Cast in Silver Bells at Christmas, Great American Media World Premiere Original for Great American Christmas 2026

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media announced an ensemble of family talent is set to star in the Great American Christmas Original movie, Silver Bells at Christmas which is currently in production. Leading the way is famed Broadway singer, Laura Osnes (A Little Women's Christmas, A Dash of Christmas), Ryan McPartlin ("Chuck," Amish Affair), American country music artist Chuck Wicks, Julia Reilly (County Rescue, Christmas of Giving), Tanya Christiansen (County Rescue, A Little Women's Christmas) and D.B. Sweeney (The Cutting Edge, Reporting for Christmas).Silver Bells at Christmas will premiere as part of Great American Christmas 2026.

Laura Osnes, Ryan McPartlin & Chuck Wicks star in Silver Bells at Christmas, coming to Great American Christmas 2026. Post this Chuck Wicks, Laura Osnes and Ryan McPartlin star in Silver Bells at Christmas, a new Great American Christmas Original now in production and set to premiere as part of Great American Christmas 2026. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media 2026.

In the small town of Comfort, Ohio, Ginny Nolan (Osnes) is determined to save her late mother's cherished Christmas shop, Silver Bells, before mounting repairs cause it to close. When her former music partner – and almost first love – Tyler Benton (Wicks) returns home to host a Christmas songwriting contest, old feelings resurface. With Tyler's agent, Andi (Reilly) bearing down, Tyler must convince Ginny to help him write the next great holiday hit. Enter driven entrepreneur, Nick Day (McPartlin) who sets sights on buying the shop, forcing Ginny to choose between protecting the past she loves and embracing a future that could change her heart forever.

"One of the benefits of Great American Media's success is the incredible level of talent that is now drawn to us," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "These stars will not only delight audiences during the 6th Annual Great American Christmas, but they enhance the quality of our library, which grows stronger every day and fuels all of our platforms." Abbott concluded.

The film is produced and directed by Brandon Clark (A Little Women's Christmas), written by Jessica Baughman and Taylor Bird (A Little Women's Christmas) as a co-production between True Brand Entertainment, Wrigley Media Group and Wild Chapel Productions, and Produced by Rodney Eldridge and Nicolaas Bertelsen. Executive Producers are Brian Bird, Darin Chavez, Jo Livecchi, Misdee Wrigley Miller, Laura Osnes and Ryan McPartlin.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Head of Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

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818.415.3784

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SOURCE Great American Media