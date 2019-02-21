Lauren Smith, MD, MPH, Joins Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts board of directors

"Lauren brings a unique perspective to the board," said Phyllis Yale, board chair. "In addition to being a leader in health care delivery, and public health, she also brings a wealth of expertise related to health equity and the impact of social policy on child and family well-being. I'm confident Lauren will help Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts advance the quality and affordability of health care."

"The breadth of Lauren's experience as a physician, a policy maker and a thought leader in health care equity and access will add tremendous value to our company and its strategic direction," said Andrew Dreyfus, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

Smith serves as a member of the board's finance and business performance committee and the health care quality and affordability committee.

About Lauren Smith

As co-chief executive officer of FSG, one of the world's leading social impact consulting firms, Smith helps drive the vision and growth of the firm to advance its mission of achieving equitable social impact at scale.

Her previous leadership roles include serving as the medical director and then interim commissioner for the Massachusetts Department of Public Health; the senior strategic advisor for a 50-state, federally funded innovation and improvement network focused on reducing infant mortality; the national medical director of the Medical Legal Partnership for Children; the medical director of the pediatric inpatient service at Boston Medical Center; and faculty member of the department of pediatrics at Boston University School of Medicine. She also served in government in policy roles at the state and federal level.

Smith currently serves on the board of the Health Law Advocates, graduated cum laude from Harvard College with a BA in biology, and holds an MD from the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, and an MPH from the University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health.

