Lauren Von, CEO and Founder of Quintessa Marketing, Wins Bronze Stevie Award®

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lauren Von, CEO and founder of Quintessa Marketing, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Best Entrepreneur in Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

Lauren Von founded Quintessa Marketing in Oklahoma City in 2016. Her company has disrupted the legal lead generation industry. She is a wife, mother, and philanthropist who prioritizes corporate giving by donating 50% of Quintessa's profits to charity.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented on June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

Judges' Commendations:

Exemplary Entrepreneur: Lauren Von is recognized for her entrepreneurial skills in founding Quintessa Marketing and leading it to multimillion-dollar success.

Philanthropist: She is commended for her commitment to social responsibility through her pledge to donate 50% of annual profits to charitable causes and her support for organizations like ReMerge of Oklahoma County and Infant Crisis Services.

Innovator: Lauren is acknowledged for revolutionizing corporate social responsibility through initiatives like the Give Fifty Pledge, urging SMBs to allocate 50% of their profits to charity.

Community Leader: She is praised for embodying positive change and opportunity creation in her community, extending her impact beyond business.

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the American Business Awards. This award reflects my unwavering commitment to excellence and serves as a reminder that hard work and dedication truly do pay off," said Von.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Quintessa Marketing

Quintessa Marketing was founded in 2016 by Lauren Von, an experienced marketer and an MVA Retainer Lead delivery expert. In addition to her professional work, Von is a philanthropist passionate about supporting female entrepreneurship. She is involved with various charities in her community, including ReMerge of Oklahoma County, Infant Crisis Services, and Branch15.

For more information about Quintessa Marketing Corporation and its pioneering MVA retainer delivery model, please visit https://quintessamarketing.com/.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

