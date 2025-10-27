Lauren Weeks and Noah Ohlsen Crowned Champions at Life Time's Inaugural LT Games Presented by Ten Thousand in Minneapolis

First-of-its-kind event concept and format redefines hybrid fitness for more than 150 competitors; Weeks claims first place overall and Ohlsen tops male division

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, introduced a transformational era of hybrid fitness competition with its inaugural LT Games presented by Ten Thousand, held October 25–26 at Life Time Target Center in Minneapolis. The two-day event challenged participants' power, endurance and mental toughness through a series of 17 high-intensity strength and conditioning stages.

Lauren Weeks (a three-time Hyrox world champion) captured 1st place female and 1st overall athlete with an inaugural course-record setting 35:59 finish. Noah Ohlsen (a Ten Thousand Athlete and 11-time CrossFit competitor) earned 1st place male and 2nd overall with a time of 39:03.

Among more than 150 LT Games athletes from across the country, Lauren Weeks (a three-time Hyrox world champion) captured 1st place female and 1st overall athlete with an inaugural course-record setting 35:59 finish. Noah Ohlsen (a Ten Thousand Athlete and 11-time CrossFit competitor) earned 1st place male and 2nd overall with a time of 39:03. In total, Life Time awarded more than $20,000 in prize money across both divisions, rewarding the top five male and female finishers.

Top Finishers:

2. Terra Jackson (39:28) | 3. Janelle Teal (41:34) | 4. Nicki Torreggiani (42:59) | 5. Lydia Novotny (44:54) Men: 2. Dylan Scott (40:22) | 3. Jack Driscoll (39:03) | 4. Cole Sager (41:00) | 5. Marcus Wallace (41:10)

"With the LT Games, we set out to create something truly new in hybrid fitness and delivered an experience unlike anything else," said Wes Robertson, LT Games Race Director at Life Time. "Seeing athletes like Lauren Weeks and Noah Ohlsen push boundaries and redefine what's possible was incredible. This is just the beginning, as our LT Games training program on the Life Time app and in our clubs makes it possible for anyone to start their journey to becoming a stronger, more capable hybrid athlete."

Presented in collaboration with premium performance apparel brand Ten Thousand, other LT Games sponsors included Aion, Hyperice, Ice Shaker, Kenetik, LTH Supplements, NOBULL Shoes, Slate and Torque.

In addition to its competitive space at Life Time's Target Center Minneapolis location and the complimentary Life Time app LT Games training program, the company's portfolio of athletic country clubs nationwide has best-in-class equipment used in the LT Games, along with Dynamic Personal Training programs available to members.

The LT Games builds on Life Time's expanding lineup of athletic competitions and events, joining offerings like the unique LT Open singles pickleball tournament, its robust portfolio of more than 30 Athletic Events, and HPLT, the company's high-performance training program. These offerings underscore Life Time's commitment to create top-tier athletic experiences that inspire competitors nationwide.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life or follow on social media at Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn . You can also follow the LT Games on Instagram.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its 185 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

