Laurence Winston Expands Crowell & Moring's London Office

Winston is a highly skilled commercial litigator and represents blue chip clients, banks, asset-based lenders, and other financial institutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and countries around the globe. He has in-depth experience obtaining freezing injunctions, search and seizure orders, and additional forms of emergency relief on behalf of his clients. Winston also specializes in the field of data/cyber security and has significant experience in assisting clients in this dynamic growth area of the law. Winston also oversees complex banking and investment disputes and claims on guarantees, indemnities, and warranties. He has acted in numerous employee fraud cases and other commercial litigation and arbitration matters, including breach of warranty claims.

Winston joins from the London office of Squire Patton Boggs, where he was the head of its UK Litigation Group. His arrival marks the sixth new partner to join the firm's London office over the past six months and signals that the firm plans additional strategic growth in the UK market. Led by Robert Weekes, the former managing partner for Squire Patton Boggs in London, the new team of lawyers includes Robin Baillie, Andrew Knight, Paul Muscutt, and Cathryn Williams as well as one consultant, one counsel and three associates.

"Laurence is widely recognized for his laser-sharp litigation skills and his deep experience in the fast-growing data and cyber security arena," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "With our recent growth in London, we have continued to build a dynamic, high-profile team of commercial and innovative lawyers to craft fresh solutions for our clients."

"Laurence is a tremendous addition to our London office," said Robert Weekes, managing partner of the firm's London office, who joined in January to spearhead the firm's UK growth. "I have worked with Laurence for many years and I know him to be an excellent strategic problem solver for clients. He will be a huge asset to this firm. We are growing strategically in London and have plans for additional targeted growth."

Winston's matters include representing Cambridge Analytica in its high profile dispute over alleged data protection breaches. He recently obtained successful worldwide freezing injunctions for a Sovereign Wealth Fund in the Middle East for over US $300 million. And he handled a US $1 billion arbitration dispute involving one of the largest steel plants in the Commonwealth of Independent States.

"I am thrilled to join such a high caliber firm and look forward to expanding its cross-border litigation and international arbitration capabilities," Winston said. "This is a wonderful opportunity to join a group that is clearly on the move in the London legal market."

Winston earned a law degree from the University of Manchester. He lectures on fraud and asset recovery, speaks at numerous legal and industry conferences, and appeared on CNBC as an expert on fraud.

