Lavu Certifies Three Additional Epson Receipt Printers for its POS Restaurant Management System

Lavu provides mobile POS and management software along with in-house payment processing for restaurants, bars, cafes, food trucks, and more. The newly certified Epson receipt printers will provide Lavu customers with additional choice and flexibility to accommodate the varying receipt printing requirements. The integration with Epson delivers a feature-rich hardware and software solution enabling quick and easy printing of checks and kitchen tickets while helping to streamline better front-of-house and back-of-house communication.

"Epson has been a core partner for many years," said Steve Brown, VP of Sales & GM of Albuquerque Corporate Offices, Lavu. "We rely on Epson for quality products that provide solutions to everyday problems our customers face. Our goal is to provide a full-featured, end-to-end restaurant management platform to streamline operations and optimize efficiency for increased profits. The speed and efficiency of communications is greatly enhanced when customers implement Lavu and Epson together--it's a great combo for restaurant success."

Epson's KDS allows Lavu customers to manage kitchen tickets, which are displayed on the KDS for easy visibility and management. In addition, the KDS Expansion Module supports touchscreens or monitors paired with bump bars and can be expanded over a local area network to manage more displays. Lavu's integration with Epson's wireless and mobile receipt printers allow servers to print tableside and incorporate line busting at events to improve efficiency.

"Lavu continues to be one of the leading mPOS solutions providers for the industry and has an outstanding knowledge of a merchant's needs," said Tom Kettell, director, Commercial Channel - North America, Epson. "Our joint solutions are ideal for the modern restaurant looking for a reliable and innovative POS, KDS, and printing system that all work together seamlessly leading to improved restaurant management."

See the Lavu solution at the NRA Show, booth #6057 and the Epson family of mPOS printing solutions at booth #6875.

