Law Bulletin Media Honors Patrick A. Salvi II with 'Plaintiff Attorney Achievement Award'

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard is pleased to announce Chicago Managing Partner Patrick A. Salvi II received the prestigious "Plaintiff Attorney Achievement Award" at the Jury Verdict Reporter's Trial Lawyer Excellence Awards, held on October 29, 2025 at RPM Events Chicago.

The award recognizes an Illinois plaintiff attorney who has secured numerous multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements, in particular first-chairing five Illinois trials that resulted in verdicts of $5 million or more.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Salvi has recovered over $1.5 billion on behalf of his deserving clients. In the past year alone, he obtained several significant verdicts and settlements, including:

$79.85 million jury verdict on behalf of the family of a 10-year-old girl who was killed following an unauthorized motor vehicle pursuit initiated by the Chicago Police Department. The girl's father and younger brother were also injured in the collision. According to the Jury Verdict Reporter, the verdict is the highest reported Illinois verdict for a police pursuit crash.





$60.7 million settlement for the same case above. The city of Chicago admitted liability for the fatal crash prior to trial and the parties reached the settlement post-trial. The settlement is the largest Illinois settlement for a police pursuit case.





$27.5 million medical malpractice settlement for a 13-year-old boy who suffered paresis and respiratory insufficiency due to a delayed surgical treatment of a syrinx.





$15 million settlement for the family of a 41-year-old woman who died due to complications related to a small bowel transplant.





$7.65 million settlement for the family of a 65-year-old woman with a history of strokes who died due to a delay in the treatment and diagnosis of a hemorrhagic stroke.





$1 million settlement for a child who developed spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy due to a delay in intubation at birth, leading to hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy.

Click here to read more about Patrick Salvi II's noteworthy results.

Also at this year's JVR Awards, Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard was recognized for earning the top spot in Chicago Lawyer Magazine's annual Settlement Report for the second consecutive year. With more than $213 million in total reported settlements, the firm ranked #1 of all Illinois law firms in 2025.

