Law Firms Call for BNP Paribas' Removal From UN Global Compact Over Complicity in Human Rights Violations

Hausfeld, Hecht Partners, and DiCello Levitt Submit Petition Urging Review of BNP Paribas' Operations in Sudan

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hausfeld, Hecht Partners, and DiCello Levitt today announced the submission of a petition to the UN Global Compact calling for an immediate review to determine whether the conduct of BNP Paribas, S.A. ("BNPP") in support of human rights violations in Sudan, between 1997 and 2011, constitutes a breach of the initiative's integrity policies.

The petition requests the Global Compact to take any steps that it considers necessary to resolve BNPP's noncompliance, up to and including delisting the bank from the Compact.

The petition reaffirms that BNPP has admitted to, and been found liable for, egregious human rights abuses connected to its facilitation of transactions for the Government of Sudan, and that the Bank continued its Sudan-related business long after it became aware of widespread atrocities.

The petition also notes that BNPP continues to justify its conduct despite its earlier admissions of wrongdoing. The firms contend that BNPP's continued membership harms the reputation, integrity, and mission of the UN Global Compact.

BNPP joined the Global Compact, in which more than 25,000 firms now participate, in 2003, committing to support and respect internationally proclaimed human rights and to avoid complicity in human rights abuses. Nevertheless, for more than a decade, BNPP facilitated billions of U.S. dollar transactions for the Sudanese regime under Omar al-Bashir, despite extensive public reporting of mass violence and action by the UN Security Council in response to atrocities in Darfur.

The petition asserts that BNPP's conduct and continued justifications—together with its admissions and findings of liability—cannot be reconciled with its obligations under the Global Compact and warrants decisive action.

The petition requests that the Chair of the Global Compact Board require BNPP to submit written comments addressing these allegations and, absent a satisfactory response, take further steps up to and including referral to the full Board for delisting.

Read the full petition to the UN Global Compact here .

About the UN Global Compact

The ambition of the UN Global Compact is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the SDGs through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 25,000 participating companies, 5 Regional Hubs, 66 Country Networks covering 85 countries and 9 Country Managers establishing Networks in 16 other countries, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.

The UN Global Compact's First 2 Principles

Human Rights

Principle 1: Businesses should support and respect the protection of internationally proclaimed human rights.

Principle 2: Businesses should make sure that they are not complicit in human rights abuses.

