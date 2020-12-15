Law Journal Press and National Underwriter Debut Enhanced Online Library Sites

New York, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ALM has launched a new user experience on the Online Library sites for Law Journal Press and National Underwriter, both divisions of ALM Media, LLC.

The Online Library has been home to the digital versions of trusted Law Journal Press and National Underwriter resources. It provides quick access to dependable information and easy-to-use tools to organize and annotate research in digital editions. The Online Library bookshelf helps readers organize and manage any owned titles in online or eBook formats. All online titles offer fully searchable text and indexes. Useful in conjunction with print editions, the Online Library is an innovative, dynamic platform for online research.

Law Journal Press offers titles in over 30 practice areas and 9 specific regions, written by authors who are among the nation's most highly regarded members of the profession. National Underwriter has been the first in line with the targeted tax, insurance, and financial planning information needed to make critical business decisions and best advise clients.

"Our improved online library was built with the customer experience in mind. It was important for ALM to understand and consider how customers wanted to access their digital books," said Lazette Jackson, Senior Director of Professional Education and Practical Insights. "We incorporated those improvements for the platform enhancement. In addition to the upgrades, our catalog has increased with new content and new authors that have a high-level of expertise in their respected fields. We are excited to present our new platform."

Feedback and recommendations were taken from a number of subscribers that helped inform the design and functionality of the new site.

The Law Journal Press Online Library and NU Online Library allows users to:

Organize and edit bookmarks, highlights, and notes in one place

Print chapters and selected sections

Export chapters and selected sections as Word documents, PDFs, plain text documents, or rich text documents

Advanced Search - search by category, topic, state, and more

Read books offline and on-the-go with eBooks

Some of the enhanced features include:

Improved, responsive interface that scales to large screen sizes and mobile/tablet devices

Improved My Activities, navigation, and functionality, including multicolor highlighting

Ability to review free chapter content with registration

No more on-screen pop-ups when content is updated. A red notification icon appears to indicate release updates

Easily revise and refine searches with more Advanced Search options

Browse titles from both the Law Journal Press Online Library and NU Online Library

To learn more about the Law Journal Press Online Library, please visit: https://www.lawjournalpress.com

To learn more about the NU Online Library, please visit: https://onlinelibrary.nuco.com

