Law Offices of James Scott Farrin Named One of the "Best Places to Work" Among Law Firms by BridgeTower Media

Celebration of the firm's workplace culture is based on employee surveys of key job satisfaction metrics.

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, a powerhouse law firm serving North and South Carolina, is recognized on Best Companies Group's exclusive list of "Best Places to Work – Law Firms" for 2024. The recognition is based on the results of surveys sent to employees on metrics such as employee satisfaction and diversity & inclusion.

"Our talented team is what has helped us achieve great results for clients," said Firm President James S. Farrin. "It is an honor to be recognized again for creating a positive work culture firmwide, including 15 offices and many remote workers."*

The firm received numerous accolades this year, including being named to U.S. News' "Best Companies to Work For" list among law firms for 2024. Firms are chosen based on criteria including pay and benefits, work-life balance, job stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness, and opportunities for professional development.

The injury firm, known for its You-First Policy that prioritizes clients' needs and concerns, also announced it is chosen for the 2025 "Best Lawyers in America" list of 'Best Law Firms' – the firm's 10th year in a row being honored – receiving Tier 1 rankings (the highest) in Personal Injury, Workers' Compensation, and Eminent Domain.**

About the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

