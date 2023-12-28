Law Offices of Jason Turchin Files Lawsuit Against The Clorox Company Over Pine-Sol Product Injury

News provided by

Law Offices of Jason Turchin

28 Dec, 2023, 15:22 ET

MIAMI, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin announces the filing of a product liability lawsuit against The Clorox Company on behalf of Ms. Romero. The lawsuit, filed in the Circuit Court of the 11th Judicial Circuit in Miami-Dade County, Florida, alleges that the plaintiff suffered severe illness due to exposure to harmful bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, found in Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner.

Continue Reading

According to the complaint, the Pine-Sol Cleaner was purchased around June 2022. Ms. Romero was allegedly exposed to an unsafe amount of Pseudomonas aeruginosa while using the product, leading to severe health complications. The lawsuit alleges that the product was recalled by The Clorox Company in October 2022 due to the presence of this harmful bacteria.

"We represent victims of dangerous and defective products nationwide. We believe that one injury from a defective product is one too many," said National Product Liability Lawyer Jason Turchin. He adds, "This incident was known to The Clorox Company, yet it was not disclosed in the CPSC report."

The CPSC reported that testing identified bacteria in certain recalled products, including those produced between January 2021 and September 2022. Clorox produced approximately 37 million recalled products in that period.

The lawsuit claims that The Clorox Company was negligent in the design, manufacture, and marketing of the Pine-Sol Cleaner, leading to the plaintiff's injuries. The Law Offices of Jason Turchin seeks compensatory damages for Ms. Romero's suffering, disability, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life, and medical expenses. Turchin expects to add a count for punitive damages.

Florida Product Liability Law

Florida's Product Liability Law imposes strict liability against companies whose products are used as intended and injure someone. Turchin's firm has handled numerous national product liability claims, including Takata airbag injuries, Sunbeam's Crockpot Multicooker burn injuries, OneWheel claims, tire defects, electric blanket burns, defective coffee pots and more.

For more information, contact the Law Offices of Jason Turchin at 800-337-7755 or at https://www.victimaid.com/product-liability.html

About Law Offices of Jason Turchin
The Law Offices of Jason Turchin has handled hundreds of product liability cases around the United States. Jason Turchin, Esq. has been featured in media around the world, including CBS Evening News, Forbes, Rolling Stone and more.

SOURCE Law Offices of Jason Turchin

Also from this source

Nationwide Network for Local Counsel and Referral Partnerships of Law Offices of Jason Turchin Expands

Nationwide Network for Local Counsel and Referral Partnerships of Law Offices of Jason Turchin Expands

The Florida Law Offices of Jason Turchin is pleased to announce the significant expansion of its local counsel and referral network across the United ...
Law Offices of Jason Turchin Expands National Product Liability Division to Combat a Wide Range of Defective Products

Law Offices of Jason Turchin Expands National Product Liability Division to Combat a Wide Range of Defective Products

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin is proud to announce the expansion of its National Product Liability division, now extensively covering a multitude...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.