Law Offices of Jason Turchin Pursues Compensation for Victims of Defective Automotive Airbag Injuries

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin is representing victims injured by defective automotive airbags, including cases where airbags failed to deploy, deployed improperly, or exploded due to faulty components. These defects have led to serious injuries and fatalities across the United States.

"Airbags are designed to save lives, but when they malfunction, the results can be catastrophic," said Jason Turchin, Esq. "We work to hold automakers and manufacturers accountable for these dangerous defects."

Common Airbag Defects Include:

Failure to Deploy: Airbags do not activate during a collision.

Airbags do not activate during a collision. Improper Deployment: Airbags deploy too forcefully or unexpectedly, causing injuries.

Airbags deploy too forcefully or unexpectedly, causing injuries. Exploding Inflators: Defective inflators rupture, sending shrapnel into drivers and passengers.

Victims of airbag defects may suffer traumatic injuries such as broken bones, head injuries, burns, and lacerations. In severe cases, these failures result in wrongful death, leaving families to bear emotional and financial burdens. Turchin's firm investigates cases of serious injury including paralysis, brain damage and wrongful death.

Steps to Take if You Are Injured:

Seek Immediate Medical Care: Treat and document all injuries. Preserve Evidence: Keep the vehicle and airbag intact for investigation. Consult an Attorney: A product liability attorney can help determine if the airbag was defective and pursue compensation.

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin has extensive experience handling product liability cases involving defective vehicle parts. Victims may be entitled to compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering. In the case of a motor vehicle defective which causes a wrongful death, the family of the victim may be entitled to compensation for funeral expenses, and pain and suffering.

"Our firm is committed to helping victims of defective airbags seek justice and safer vehicles for everyone," added Turchin.

For a free consultation, contact the Law Offices of Jason Turchin at 800-337-7755 or visit www.victimaid.com.

About the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin has represented thousands of victims in product liability and personal injury cases nationwide. Jason Turchin, Esq. has been featured in CBS Evening News, Forbes, and Rolling Stone.

Contact:

Jason Turchin

(800) 337-7755

[email protected]

