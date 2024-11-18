Law Offices of Jason Turchin Represents Victims of Defective Medical Devices

Nov 18, 2024, 00:00 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin is representing victims injured by defective medical devices, including faulty implants, surgical tools, and more. Defective medical devices can lead to severe injuries, long-term health issues, or the need for additional surgeries, leaving victims with mounting medical expenses.

"When medical devices fail, the consequences can be devastating," said Jason Turchin, Esq. "We are committed to helping victims hold manufacturers accountable."

Common Defective Medical Devices:

  • Hip and knee implants
  • Pacemakers
  • Surgical tools
  • Transvaginal mesh

Steps to Take if Injured by a Defective Medical Device:

  1. Seek Immediate Medical Attention: Get help for any device-related complications.
  2.  Preserve Evidence: Keep the device, packaging, and medical records.
  3.  Consult an Attorney: An experienced product liability attorney can help evaluate your case and pursue compensation.

Victims may be entitled to compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, contact the Law Offices of Jason Turchin at 800-337-7755 or visit www.victimaid.com.

About the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin has represented thousands of personal injury victims across the United States. Jason Turchin, Esq. has been featured in national media outlets like CBS Evening News, Forbes, and Rolling Stone.

Media Contact:
Jason Turchin 
(800) 337-7755 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Law Offices of Jason Turchin

