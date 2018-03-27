Lawdragon 500 Honors Two from The Lanier Law Firm

These are just the latest honors for Mr. Lanier and Mr. Meadow. Their work has been instrumental in the firm's long string of significant litigation wins on behalf of clients in mass torts, class actions and complex commercial litigation. In the last two years alone, Lanier trial lawyers have secured three jury verdicts totaling almost $2 billion against Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary DePuy Orthopaedics Inc. on behalf of individuals injured by defective metal-on-metal hip implants.

Mr. Lanier is the sitting president of the National Trial Lawyers and a two-time recipient of that organization's Trial Lawyer of the Year honor. He has been recognized on the list of the Most Influential Attorneys of the Decade by the National Law Journal and among the 25 Greatest Lawyers of the Past Quarter Century by Texas Lawyer. He also is a recipient of the American Association of Justice's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mr. Meadow is the National Mass Tort Leader for The Lanier Law Firm, where his responsibilities include overseeing all the firm's pharmaceutical mass tort litigation in addition to promoting, recruiting and maintaining associated outside relationships at a national level. He has served and continues to serve on the Plaintiffs' Steering Committees for several national lawsuits, including his current position on the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee for national talc litigation.

With offices in Houston, New York and Los Angeles, The Lanier Law Firm is committed to addressing client concerns with effective and innovative solutions in courtrooms across the country. The firm is composed of outstanding trial attorneys with decades of experience handling cases involving pharmaceutical liability, asbestos exposure, commercial litigation, product liability, maritime law, and sports and entertainment law. Visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com.

