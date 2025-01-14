Lawdragon Names Six KAS Partners to 2025 list of "500 Leading Lawyers in America"

IRVINE, Calif. , Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Anderle Scolnick (KAS), a nationally-recognized boutique trial law firm, is proud to announce the selection of six partners to the 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America list.

Previous honorees Jennifer Keller, Kay Anderle, and Chase Scolnick were selected again, and joined in 2025 by three additional partners: Benjamin Barron, Anand Sambhwani, and Jeremy Stamelman. The Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America is among the most elite distinctions in the profession. The naming of six K/A attorneys to the list is a remarkable achievement for any boutique trial firm.

The three new honorees have compiled outstanding careers. Benjamin Barron is a top tier, first chair trial lawyer who handles complex, high-stakes business disputes, white collar criminal defense cases and corporate internal investigations. Prior to joining KAS, Barron served as the Chief of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Orange County, as Special Counsel to the United States Attorney on Opioids and as Deputy Chief of the International Narcotics, Money Laundering, and Racketeering Section. Anand Sambhwani is an experienced trial attorney who has been solely responsible for litigating major cases throughout the country. Before joining KAS, he was with the Commercial Litigation Branch of the United States Department of Justice in Washington, D.C, handling complex commercial disputes, financial fraud, class actions, and employment litigation. Jeremy Stamelman is an experienced business litigator who spent 16 years at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. He has extensive experience with complex litigation, including both plaintiff and defense work in securities litigation, breach of contract, tortious interference with contracts, antitrust and unfair business practices, malicious prosecution, breach of fiduciary duty, misrepresentation, products liability, consumer law, trade secrets, First Amendment law, employment law and real estate and mortgage-related matters.

Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP is among the premier trial firms in the United States, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, insurance recovery/bad faith, trusts and estates litigation, and partnership/shareholder disputes. KAS attorneys have won over $1 billion in verdicts and judgments for plaintiffs, and successfully defeated high stakes claims in the hundreds of millions.

Contact: Kay Anderle

Managing Partner Address: 18300 Von Karman Ave., Suite 930

Irvine, California 92612-1057

Ph. 949.476.8700

Fax 949.476.0900

[email protected]

www.kelleranderle.com

SOURCE Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP