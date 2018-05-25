LawLogix Announces Second Annual I-9 Palooza at CommunityLIVE

Recent I-9 and E-Verify trends and legislative updates

Benefits and drawbacks to moving from paper to electronic I-9s

A three-part series outlining strategies related to I-9 auditing

Addressing unique foreign national issues

Understanding advanced E-Verify issues

Managing remote hire I-9s

How to avoid a Department of Justice investigation

Q&A panel with I-9 experts

"Attending the I-9 Palooza at CommunityLIVE gives HR professionals and compliance managers the unique opportunity to learn the latest updates in the Form I-9 and E-Verify landscape, discuss onboarding best practices and gain a hands-on experience related to new hire strategies," said Ryan Kelly, president LawLogix.

Early-bird registration rates for the I-9 Palooza at CommunityLIVE are available through June 30. Register today to reserve your spot.

About LawLogix, a division of Hyland

LawLogix assists millions of people every year through its innovative Electronic I-9 Compliance, E-Verify and immigration case management software. Founded in 2000, LawLogix is a trusted SaaS provider for many prestigious corporations that include over 50 members of the Fortune 500, including 3M, Pfizer, Aon Corp, Cargill, McKesson and two of the world's largest retailers. For more information about LawLogix and our suite of products, visit LawLogix.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For over 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 19,000 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. For more information, please visit Hyland.com.

