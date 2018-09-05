LawLogix Guardian Introduces Feature to Complete the Entire Form I-9 Ahead of Time

PHOENIX, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LawLogix announces I-9 Preboard™, a feature woven seamlessly into its Guardian product, the industry's most compliant, end-to-end electronic I-9 and E-Verify software solution. I-9 Preboard provides organizations with an increased level of cost and time-savings with the ability to complete the entire Form I-9 and E-Verify process prior to an employee's first day of work.

I-9 Preboard key features include built-in workflow to execute the Form I-9 process quickly and easily prior to an employee's first day of work, the freedom for the new hire to choose an authorized representative and an automated process to complete remote reverifications.

"The Form I-9 and E-Verify process can be a costly undertaking when you consider the amount of time and effort spent on understanding the legal requirements, ensuring accuracy and making sure everything is done on time," said John Fay, an immigration attorney and compliance expert with LawLogix, a division of Hyland. "Since I-9 Preboard is integrated within LawLogix Guardian, our clients are benefiting from the most compliant electronic I-9 and E-Verify solution on the market while also addressing issues such as loss of productivity on the first day of work, limited or no access to notary networks, high cost of section 2 verifiers, difficulty completing I-9s for remote employees and insufficient process for executing remote reverifications. I-9 Preboard is especially useful for busy retail and staffing organizations where every minute spent on onboarding can ultimately affect their operations."

LawLogix assists millions of people every year through its innovative Electronic I-9 Compliance, E-Verify and immigration case management software. Founded in 2000, LawLogix is a trusted SaaS provider for many prestigious corporations that include over 50 members of the Fortune 500, including 3M, Pfizer, Aon Corp, Cargill, McKesson and two of the world's largest retailers. For more information about LawLogix and our suite of products, visit LawLogix.com

Hyland is a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For over 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 19,000 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. For more information, please visit Hyland.com.

