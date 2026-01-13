Lawmakers and Advocates urge Maryland to enact essential water quality management reforms to prevent spread of Legionella and Legionnaires' Disease

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly filed legislation in Maryland would enact comprehensive reforms aimed at improving water quality management and ultimately would save lives, according to the Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires Disease (APLD), who is supporting the legislation.

Delegate Nick Allen (District 8, Baltimore County) has filed House Bill 204 in the House and Senator Ben Brooks, Sr. (District 10, Baltimore County) has filed the accompanying bill in the Senate.

"Every Marylander deserves to turn on the tap and know that the water coming out is safe, especially for seniors, the immunocompromised, and others most at risk from Legionnaires' disease," Allen said. "This bill sets clear, science‑based standards so that water systems are accountable, outbreaks are prevented before they start, and families can trust that the State is doing everything possible to protect their health."

Key components of the reform legislation include:

Public Water System Requirements: Maintain minimum detectable disinfectant levels (0.5 mg/L for chlorine; 1.0 mg/L for chloramine). Develop a distribution system maintenance plan to mitigate the risk of Legionella bacteria.



Records of Disruption: Public water systems must report disruptions to the Department of Environment within 72 hours.

Environmental Rules and Regulations: The Department of Environment must adopt regulations to minimize the growth and distribution of Legionella bacteria, including customer notification requirements during potential exposure.

Investigations: Mandatory epidemiological investigations for each reported case to identify potential sources of infection.

Building Owner Responsibilities: Owners must implement water management programs according to recognized standards to prevent Legionella growth.

Public Awareness Campaign: A program to educate consumers, especially vulnerable populations, on Legionella sources and prevention methods.

Annual Reporting: The Department of Health to report case numbers, water sampling results, and violations to the Governor and General Assembly.

"Legionnaires' disease has taken a devastating toll on many families, often as a result of preventable failures in water systems management," Brooks said. "This legislation establishes clear responsibilities and effective tools for regulators, building owners, and water suppliers to ensure early detection, transparent public communication, and proactive prevention - so we protect Marylanders before illness occurs."

The legislation will not only help prevent outbreaks but also tackle the far more common individual and sporadic cases. According to the CDC, more than 8,000 cases of Legionnaires' disease are reported each year, with individual cases making up 96% and outbreaks just 4%. Tragically, one in ten people who contract Legionnaires' disease will die from it, and the fatality rate is even higher among more vulnerable populations including the elderly, those with respiratory illnesses and individuals who are immune compromised due to other serious ailments.

The Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires' Disease is urging Maryland lawmakers to join Senator Brooks and Delegate Allen and enact these comprehensive reforms.

"States like New Jersey and Illinois have already stepped up to implement preventative measures to stop the spread of Legionnaires' Disease," said Dr. Hung Cheung, former Maryland State Medical Director, on faculty at Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Board Member of the Alliance. "It is my hope Maryland will be the next state to recognize the fact that the potentially fatal Legionnaires' Disease is preventable. With the right reforms in place through the source to tap approach taken in this legislation, we can prevent the spread of Legionnaire's Disease and help the most vulnerable in our population."

These bills await further legislative action from the Maryland legislature, whose session commences on Wednesday, January 14th. Similar legislation has recently been filed in the states of New York and Pennsylvania.

The Alliance to Prevent Legionnaire' Disease is a national nonprofit focused on preventing Legionnaires' disease through education, advocacy, and awareness. For more information, visit the Alliance's website:https://preventlegionnaires.org/.

