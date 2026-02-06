Maryland Committee Considers Comprehensive Legislation to Stop the Spread of Legionnaires' Disease in House Hearing

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires' Disease (APLD) applauds the Maryland House Environment and Transportation Committee for considering House Bill 204, sponsored by Delegate Nick Allen during a hearing held February 4th. The bill seeks to address the health risks from the waterborne Legionella bacteria commonly found in water distribution and plumbing systems that can cause the bacterial pneumonia known as Legionnaires' Disease.

House Bill 204 recognizes that naturally occurring Legionella should be carefully controlled during the water treatment process and with disinfectants throughout its distribution with the goal of delivering Legionella-free water to residents in order to protect public health. The hearing featured testimony from multiple stakeholders involved with water distribution, building owners and operators, public health and the environment, and many others. All stakeholders testifying on this important legislation recognized the importance of controlling Legionella bacteria and shared their commitment to preventing cases of this disease.

According to the Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires Disease Director of Technology and Science, Daryn Cline, House Bill 204 will help to minimize Legionella in water systems in a comprehensive source-to tap-solution. The legislation includes required minimum disinfectant residuals and updated water management practices for water systems to discourage the growth and distribution of Legionella, public notification of water system disruptions that can elevate bacterial risks, and offers residents guidance on how to mitigate risks following disruptions. House Bill 204 also requires public health agencies to appropriately investigate all cases of Legionnaires' disease in Maryland and requires comprehensive water management plans for covered buildings pursuant to ASHRAE Standard 188, the nationally-recognized standard to address building-side Legionella control.

"Given the fact that Legionella exists in the source water and public water distribution system, it is important to properly manage, treat and monitor water in the public distribution system to kill and starve the pathogens to try to prevent infection of the plumbing systems of homes and buildings," said Dr. Hung Cheung, former Medical Director for the State of Maryland and APLD Board Member. "There are 200-300 cases of Legionnaires' disease reported in Maryland each year and it has a fatality rate of 10%, which means 20-30 Marylanders on average die from Legionnaires' annually. This makes the need for Maryland to act both urgent and imperative to enact needed protections for our residents, as this bill provides."

