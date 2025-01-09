LawnPRO Partners Acquires Green Image Lawn Care

Further expands footprint in Pennsylvania to South Central PA

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LawnPRO Partners ("LawnPRO"), a platform focused on residential lawn care treatment and tree, shrub and pest control services backed by HCI Equity Partners , today announced the acquisition of Green Image Lawn Care ("Green Image" or "the Company"). This represents LawnPRO's tenth acquisition for its rapidly growing platform. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in York and Lancaster, PA, Green Image provides lawn care services and fertilization, soil testing, tree & shrub care, flea & tick, and mosquito control to residential and commercial customers. The Company was founded in 2016 and is led by Luke Zimmerman and Ryan Freed, who both received Turfgrass Science degrees from Pennsylvania State University and will continue to lead the company after the acquisition.

Bill Viveen, CEO of LawnPRO Partners, said, "Luke and Ryan have built a successful professional lawn care service rooted in being the best place for lawn care technicians to build their careers. The culture they have created is outstanding! We are proud to welcome the Green Image team to LawnPRO and look forward to working alongside them to grow their business in Pennsylvania and beyond."

"We bring a scientific approach to custom designing healthy, green lawns using eco-friendly practices and we believe LawnPRO will be an excellent partner to help us expand our services to new customers and markets," said Luke Zimmerman and Ryan Freed, founders of Green Image.

HCI intends to make significant investments in people, infrastructure and M&A for the growing LawnPRO Partners platform. The firm welcomes inquiries from lawn care treatment businesses interested in becoming part of the platform. Please contact Nate Novak at [email protected] .

Quarles & Brady served as legal counsel to HCI.

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com .

About LawnPRO Partners

LawnPRO Partners is a platform backed by HCI Equity Partners, a leading lower-middle market private equity firm. It is focused on providing high quality lawn care treatment, tree and shrub services and pest control to residential customers.

