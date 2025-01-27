LawnPRO Partners Acquires Gro-Masters

Expands footprint to Savannah, GA, Charleston, SC, and Myrtle Beach, SC

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LawnPRO Partners ("LawnPRO"), a platform focused on residential lawn care treatment and tree, shrub and pest control services backed by HCI Equity Partners , today announced the acquisition of Gro-Masters ("Gro-Masters" or "the Company"). This represents LawnPRO's eleventh acquisition for its rapidly growing platform. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Savannah, GA, Gro-Masters provides lawn care treatment, exterior pest control, and tree & shrub care services to residential and commercial customers. The Company was founded in 1987 and is led by Lynn Tootle, who will continue to lead the company as President after the acquisition.

Bill Viveen, CEO of LawnPRO Partners, said, "Gro-Masters has a proud history of providing exceptional service to its customers for over 35 years. We are thrilled to welcome the Gro-Masters team and look forward to continuing their tradition of outstanding service while expanding into new markets in South Carolina and Georgia."

"At Gro-Masters, we've built a strong culture and a reputation as a great place for lawn care professionals to grow their careers. Partnering with LawnPRO is an exciting step forward, and I look forward to continued growth with their support," said Mr. Tootle.

LawnPRO Partners intends to make significant investments in people, infrastructure and M&A for its growing platform. The firm welcomes inquiries from lawn care treatment businesses interested in becoming part of the platform.

Quarles & Brady served as legal counsel to LawnPRO Partners. Green Industry Advisors served as financial advisor to Gro-Masters.

About LawnPRO Partners

LawnPRO Partners, backed by HCI Equity Partners, is a platform focused on providing high-quality lawn care treatment, tree and shrub services and pest control to residential customers.

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower market private equity firm focused on partnering with family- and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com .

