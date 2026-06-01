LawPro.ai Co-Founder Releases "I'm the Pro: Here's the Proof," A Practitioner's Playbook for the AI-Driven Future of Personal Injury Law

Built by an attorney, powered by AI, Josh Schmerling distills 18 years of firm-building into a clear, actionable guide for PI owners navigating AI and private equity pressure.

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LawPro.ai today released "I'm The Pro: Here's The Proof," a new guide written by Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Josh Schmerling for personal injury law firm owners rethinking how they compete in a rapidly changing market.

I'm The Pro. Here's The Proof.

Schmerling, who is also a partner at Baltimore's Zirkin & Schmerling Law, wrote the guide from inside a practice he built himself. After graduating into a financial crisis, he opened his own firm and spent 18 years growing it into Maryland's most prominent dog bite law firm, now with more than 40 employees, 1,000+ active matters, and appellate wins that expanded protections for injured victims across the state. When his firm hit a ceiling, he and his brother Jeremy, Co-Founder and CEO, built LawPro.ai.

The guide argues that personal injury law is at the same kind of inflection point the profession saw when offices moved from typewriters to PCs, and that the window to adapt is closing faster than most owners think. Private equity is rolling up PI markets. AI-native firms are emerging. And while 92% of PI firms now report using AI, 56% spend $5,000 or less on it annually, according to the Future of Legal Tech 2026 report co-produced by LawPro.ai and Morgan & Morgan. The gap between firms that have integrated AI and those still dabbling is widening every quarter.

"Lawyers used to tell me, 'I'm not into AI.' I told them: you're not going to be in business eventually. It's the same shift as going from a typewriter to a computer. The firms that act now are building the advantage. The ones waiting are watching it get built by someone else," said Schmerling.

It includes specific frameworks Schmerling has validated inside his own firm, an 8-point practitioner's manifesto, KPIs by role, and real cases, including one in which LawPro.ai surfaced a detail buried in hospital records that took a settlement from $140,000 to $240,000.

"Josh built LawPro.ai inside a real firm, on real cases, with real clients on the line," said Jeremy Schmerling, Co-Founder and CEO of LawPro.ai. "That's why the guide lands differently than most legal-tech commentary. It's not theory. It's what worked, what didn't, and what comes next."

Availability. "I'm The Pro: Here's The Proof" is available now as a download at www.LawPro.ai.

About LawPro.ai

LawPro.ai is an AI-driven platform built by lawyers, for lawyers. It transforms hours of manual record review into minutes of high-impact analysis, helping personal injury firms resolve cases faster, increase case values, and give their best people higher-value work. LawPro.ai serves hundreds of PI firms nationwide, from solo practitioners to some of the largest firms in the country. Every output is cited, source-linked, and reviewed by LawPro.ai's patent-pending Hallucination Prevention Technology (HPT™). Learn more at www.LawPro.ai.

Media contact

Amanda Collette, Vice President of Marketing, LawPro.ai

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SOURCE LawPro.ai Inc.