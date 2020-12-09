Lawsuit Cash Advances: Small Business Owners Look for Creative Ways to Raise Capital over Holidays Due to Covid Shutdowns

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they are at the forefront in the fight to keep small businesses thriving. The premier lawsuit settlement funding company has put extra staff in place to prepare for a brisk and very different-looking holiday season due to the global pandemic. This time of year always shows an uptick in clients looking for lawsuit funding, and now with the added element of small business owners added to the mix, the company expects to see a larger than usual surge in applications and funding. Legal-Bay is one of the country's leading lawsuit loan funding companies approving large cash advances and some of the fastest processing in the industry. Legal-Bay prides itself on its 24-48 hour approval process, claiming they are one of the best lawsuit funding companies in the industry in this regard.

Are you a small business owner or corporate executive who has found your finances struggling this year? Do you want to find ways to get some cash so you can still make the holiday season memorable for your family? Well, if you have a pending lawsuit, then you should know that Legal-Bay might be able to make your Christmas or Hannukah special after all. They provide legal funding—which some people refer to as lawsuit loans—as a way to receive your anticipated settlement money well in advance of a resolution to your case. In simpler terms, if you have a pending lawsuit but need cash now, give Legal-Bay a call.

Chris Janish, CEO commented, "We are dealing with unprecedented times in our country due to Coronavirus. Normally, business owners and corporate executive types are not in the market for our services, but the world has changed. We want to let any and all plaintiffs waiting on a pending lawsuit settlement know that we are here to help you obtain money today from your case, even if it hasn't seen the inside of a courtroom yet."

If you are a small business owner or corporate executive who needs an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Loans for lawsuits are especially valuable for anyone in need of extra money for holiday expenses, particularly in light of the lessened income businesses have endured throughout 2020. Small and mid-sized businesses in the U.S. have suffered a disproportionate impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 40% of business owners surveyed by CBIZ Main Street Index reported a "significant to severe" loss of revenue. Small businesses with 1-4 employees were found to be affected worst of all. Compounding the issue, they are having a hard time securing bank loans or any sort of new government financial relief due to the excessive losses this pandemic has inflicted on the economy.

Legal-Bay has been seeing a recent trend of business owners—including many restaurant owners or restaurateurs—who are turning toward their stagnant lawsuits as a way to raise capital for their companies. In this day and age of coronavirus shutdowns, too many small businesses are struggling to remain afloat, leaving owners strapped for cash as they attempt to restructure their professions and their lives. This is when many people explore pre settlement funding.

The process to obtain funding is fairly simple:

The first step will be to fill out a preliminary application with the lawsuit loan company. Generally, the information they are looking for will be your basic contact information, the type of case you're litigating, and the name and phone number of your attorney. The loan on lawsuit application should be brief, and more importantly, free. There will be no income verification, and credit checks will not be needed.



Once the application has been completed, the funding company will immediately contact your attorney to request any legal documents that can assist them in evaluating your case. Most funding companies won't ask your lawyer to fill out a lengthy application on your behalf; they simply need to request a few key documents to help assess the merits of your claim.



Once the lawsuit funding company determines there is merit to your case, you will very likely be approved and a cash advance will be granted within days.

Legal-Bay's attentive customer service can feel like a gift at this time of year when everyone else seems to be in a rush. They remain vigilant in helping plaintiffs who have an existing lawsuit and need loans for settlements to help them get through their financial crises.

They offer settlement loans for all sorts of lawsuits including car, boat, or construction accidents, personal injury cases, slip and fall accidents, premise liability, property damage, medical malpractice, and botched surgery. Additional cases that Legal-Bay funds: Wrongful termination, discrimination, and sexual harassment, contract disputes, commercial and mass tort litigation, California wildfires, Bayer Monsanto Roundup, Johnson Baby Powder, racial discrimination and harassment, police brutality, wrongful termination or imprisonment, judgment or verdict on appeal cases, copyright infringement, and many more.

Legal-Bay's loan settlement funding is designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse funding programs—sometimes referred to as loans on settlement or loans for lawsuit—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, law suit loans aren't really loans at all, but cash advances for money you already have coming to you.

