Lawsuit Deadline Notice: Metagenomi, Inc. Investors who lost over $100,000 with NASDAQ: MGX shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

News provided by

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Oct 29, 2024, 13:35 ET

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up on November 25th in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGX) shares.

Investors who suffered losses in excess of $100,000 with shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGX) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: November 25, 2024. Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGX investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

Metagenomi, Inc. completed its initial public offering on February 13, 2024. The Company sold about 6.25 million shares at $15 per share as part of the IPO. Less than three months later, on May 1, 2024, Metagenomi, Inc. announced that it and Moderna had "mutually agreed to terminate their collaboration" agreement. Since then shares of Metagenomi, Inc declined by more than 85%.

On September 26, 2024, a lawsuit was filed against Metagenomi, Inc. over alleged violations of Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. The action seeks to compensate investors who purchased shares in the company's initial public offering in February, 2024 and suffered losses as it seeks to recover damages they sustained because of Defendants' allegedly false and misleading statements.

Those who purchased Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGX) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
[email protected] 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Nov. 4th Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors who Lost over $100,000 in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) announced by Shareholders Foundation

Nov. 4th Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors who Lost over $100,000 in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) announced by Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up on November 4, 2024, in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in...
NYSE: SNAP Lawsuit Notice: 2021 and earlier Investors in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

NYSE: SNAP Lawsuit Notice: 2021 and earlier Investors in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: SNAP shares. Investors who purchased shares of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics