LAWSUIT FILED BY OSHAN & ASSOCIATES AGAINST THE CITY OF SEATTLE; FATHER OF BLACK TEEN SHOT AND KILLED VOWS TO AVENGE SON'S DEATH; INTERNAL AFFAIRS INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED

Internal Affairs Investigation launched due to the alleged failure to investigate the shooting death by Seattle Police Department 

SEATTLE, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evan Oshan, of Oshan & Associates (Oshan Law), filed summons and complaint against the City of Seattle, County King, and the State of Washington on behalf of the Estate of Antonio Mays Jr., and his father, Antonio Mays Sr. Government officials were on NOTICE of the dangerous situation connected to the CHOP/CHAZ zone well in advance of the death of Antonio Mays Jr., which occurred on June 29, 2020 - nine days following the shooting death of Lorenzo Anderson. The Complaint alleges compelling exhibits such as a forensic report of expert Brandon Leatha, which establishes how some 27,000 text messages were destroyed by city officials, a Federal Judge's order fining and sanctioning City of Seattle some $600,000 for spoliation of evidence, and much more.

The lawsuit and Judge's Order can be viewed directly below:

https://www.docdroid.net/zGflatF/complaint-antonio-mays-jr-pdf

https://docdro.id/0lDQzwX

An internal affairs complaint was filed which alleges the incident did not comply with regular police procedures and protocols that resulted in the shooting death of Antonio Mays Jr. - a black teen who came to Seattle to participate in the civil rights movement following the George Floyd murder. The lawsuit further asserts that while attempting to escape the CHOP ZONE, Antonio Mays Jr. was shot by a makeshift police force - Chop Cops which were under the direction of Seattle City officials. 

Approximately 3 years have gone by since Antonio Mays Jr. was killed and no suspect has been taken into custody, even though there are multiple video and audio footages showing the incident of Antonio Mays Jr., even though the family has made numerous update inquiries. A complaint has been filed with the Seattle Department of Internal Affairs. 

The Internal Affairs complaint and incident can be viewed directly below:

https://www.docdroid.net/dCyuX3b/internal-affairs-complaintdocx-pdf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_K0tXOBPMHA

The Seattle Office of the Inspector discovered and outlines the multiple failures associated with the CHOP ZONE in the Sentinel Event Review of Police Response to 2020 Protests in Seattle, which can be found below:

https://www.seattle.gov/documents/Departments/OIG/Sentinel%20Event%20Review/Wave3ReportFinal.pdf

Father of the late Antonio Mays Jr. and attorney Oshan are available for in-person interviews in Seattle at the Washington Athletic Club on June 8th, 9:30 AM until 11:30 AM. Interviews will also be made available by Zoom.

