Lawsuit Notice: Investors who lost money with Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) prior to February 2021 and continue to hold any of those shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On November 22, 2023, an investor in  NASDAQ: MDRX shares filed a lawsuit against Veradigm Inc. alleging violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleged on behalf of purchasers of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) common shares between February 26, 2021 and June 13, 2023 , that the defendants between February 26, 2021 and June 13, 2023 made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Veradigm had overstated its historical revenues by at least $20 million, that Veradigm had artificially inflated its revenue by recording duplicate transactions, among other things, over a more than two-year period, that Veradigm had artificially inflated its earnings and margins and materially misrepresented demand for Veradigm's products and services; (iv) Veradigm had failed to maintain effective internal controls over its financial reporting, and that Veradigm had failed to comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles regarding appropriate revenue recognition practices.

On January 05, 2024, an amended complaint was filed. Those who purchased shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) prior to February 2021 and continue to hold any of those shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

