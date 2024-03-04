Lawsuit Update Notice: Investors who lost money with Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) prior to April 2022 and continue to hold any of those shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On October 11, 2022, an investor in Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ shares filed a lawsuit against Block, Inc. alleging violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company lacked adequate protocols restricting access to customer sensitive information, that, as a result, a former employee was able to download certain reports of the Company's subsidiary, Cash App Investing, containing full customer names and brokerage account numbers, as well as brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and/or stock trading activity, that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to suffer significant damage, including reputational harm, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 7, 2023 the Court issued an order consolidating several filed cases and on on February 15, 2024, the Court issued an order further consolidating cases.

Those who purchasedNYSE: SQ shares prior to April 2022 and continue to hold any of those shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.