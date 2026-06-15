Lawyers for Justice, P.C.® Expands Launchpad Program to Washington as Firm Earns Bloomberg Law's 2026 Leading Law Firms Recognition

GLENDALE, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawyers for Justice, P.C.® announced the expansion of its Launchpad Program into Seattle, Washington, while also celebrating its recognition by Bloomberg Law as one of its 2026 Leading Law Firms.

The expansion marks another milestone in the firm's continued national growth strategy and commitment to developing the next generation of employment litigators.

Originally launched in Southern California, the Lawyers for Justice Launchpad Program provides post-bar law clerks with hands-on experience working alongside attorneys and litigation teams while awaiting bar exam results. Participants gain practical exposure to litigation strategy, client advocacy, and law firm operations, with select candidates ultimately joining the firm as first-year Associate Attorneys.

The firm's expansion into Washington reflects its long-term investment in attorney development and the continued growth of its Seattle office.

"The Lawyers for Justice, P.C.® Launchpad is about creating meaningful opportunities for future attorneys while strengthening the talent pipeline for our profession," said Edwin Aiwazian, CEO of Lawyers for Justice, P.C.®. " Expanding the program into Washington allows us to invest in exceptional legal talent while strengthening our presence in one of the country's most important employment law markets."

The announcement comes as Bloomberg Law recognized Lawyers for Justice, P.C.® as a 2026 Leading Law Firm, a distinction awarded to firms demonstrating excellence across financial performance, talent development, growth, and innovation. Bloomberg Law's program evaluates participating firms on key indicators of long-term success and leadership within the legal industry. The recognition highlights the firm's continued investment in talent, strategic growth, and innovation as it expands nationally.

"Being recognized by Bloomberg Law while simultaneously expanding our attorney development initiatives reinforces our commitment to building a modern law firm focused on growth, innovation, and people," said Aiwazian.

Today, Lawyers for Justice, P.C.® continues its national expansion across Washington, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Illinois, Colorado, and California while investing in the next generation of attorneys through programs like Launchpad.

About Lawyers for Justice, P.C.®

Lawyers for Justice, P.C.® is a nationally recognized plaintiff-side law firm focused on employment law, class actions, consumer protection, and complex litigation. Known as America's Strongest Law Firm™, the firm has recovered more than $1.5 billion for clients and continues to advocate for employees and consumers nationwide.

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SOURCE Lawyers for Justice, P.C.