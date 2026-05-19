Lawyers for Justice, P.C.® Expands National Presence with Addition of Senior Attorney Albert Kirby, Strengthening Firm's Growing Presence in Washington State

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawyers for Justice, P.C.® continues its national expansion with the addition of Seattle-based Senior Attorney Albert Kirby, further strengthening the firm's growing presence in Washington State and expanding its ability to advocate for employees and consumers across the Pacific Northwest.

Lawyers for Justice, P.C.® Sizzle Speed Speed Senior Attorney, Albert Kirby

Kirby brings more than two decades of litigation experience spanning employment, consumer protection, and complex civil litigation matters. He has represented clients across a broad range of disputes and is known for identifying creative and cost-effective strategies to resolve high-stakes litigation efficiently and effectively.

As Senior Attorney at Lawyers for Justice, P.C.®, Kirby handles all aspects of civil litigation, including pleadings, written discovery, oral depositions, motion practice, appeals, oral arguments, settlement negotiations, and trials. Throughout his career, he has managed complex litigation matters both independently and in collaboration with litigation teams across multiple jurisdictions.

Prior to joining Lawyers for Justice, P.C.®, Kirby served as Principal Attorney of Seattle Litigation Group in Seattle and previously held roles with TrueBlue Inc., where he managed employment litigation matters nationwide as Senior Corporate Counsel. He currently serves as Of Counsel with Seattle Litigation Group, PLLC.

"Washington continues to be an important market in our national growth strategy," said Edwin Aiwazian, CEO of Lawyers for Justice, P.C.®. "Albert's extensive litigation experience, strategic approach, and ability to navigate complex legal matters make him an exceptional addition to our growing team as we continue expanding our reach nationwide."

Kirby earned his Juris Doctor from the University of California, Davis School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Arts from Wesleyan University. He is licensed to practice law in both California and Washington.

The addition of Kirby comes as Lawyers for Justice, P.C.® continues expanding operations across key markets including Seattle, New York, Denver, New Jersey, Oregon, and Illinois, reinforcing the firm's commitment to providing aggressive, high-impact representation for employees and consumers nationwide.

About Lawyers for Justice, P.C.®

Lawyers for Justice, P.C.® is a nationally recognized plaintiff-side law firm focused on employment law, class actions, consumer protection, and complex litigation. Known as America's Strongest Law Firm™, the firm has recovered more than $1.5 billion for clients and continues to advocate for workers and consumers through strategic litigation and trial advocacy nationwide.

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SOURCE Lawyers for Justice, P.C.