Layered Synthetic Grass Creates the Perfect Backyard Putting Green

Tee Time Turf recently installed 2,200 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Diamond Supreme Spring , 375 square feet of Poly Putt 2-Tone , and 225 square feet of TigerTurf Pet Turf in a home in Nashville, Tennessee. TigerTurf Diamond Supreme Spring — used for the fringe around the putting green — features a dual coloring of field green and lime green, and it has a face weight of 85 ounces. With a 2.5-inch pile height, it is ideal for landscape applications with moderate foot traffic. Poly Putt 2-Tone — used for the putting green surface — has dual field green and lime green blade tones, and it has a pile height of 0.50 inches. With a 50-ounce face weight, it is ideal for residential or professional putting green installations. TigerTurf Pet Turf — used for the surrounding landscape grass — has field green and lime green blade tones with brown thatch for a realistic appearance. It has a 1-inch pile height and 60-ounce face weight, making it durable and well-suited to high foot traffic, especially in homes with pets. All three turf products are manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All artificial grass products from Synthetic Grass Warehouse are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of 30 inches per hour per square yard.

Tee Time Turf's client was looking to transform their backyard with temperature-controlled turf and a personal putting green. With children running around, they chose these three Synthetic Grass Warehouse turf products for their durability and low maintenance requirements. They wanted something that would last them for years to come, so the low pile heights used for the landscape turf and putting green surface accomplished this while remaining lush and beautiful. The TigerCool technology integrated into TigerTurf Pet Turf was another necessity for the client. TigerCool's first-of-its-kind temperature-control technology utilizes UV inhibitors to keep turf surfaces up to 15 percent cooler. In the hot and humid summers, the homeowner wanted a landscape solution that would remain cool and comfortable for the family to walk on, while still holding up against inclement weather.

Tee Time Turf was founded in Lake Tahoe, California, and now serves the greater Nashville, TN, area. "My family moved out here for my wife's job opportunity," explains owner Eric Martin, "and now we are getting settled in for an exciting future here!" After spending 15 years working for a large excavating company, Martin discovered a passion for landscape design and synthetic turf installation. He founded Tee Time Turf with his father and moved his talents from excavating to artificial grass installation. "Working in excavation taught me the importance of aggregates, compaction, and paying attention to proper drainage," he says. Martin and Tee Time Turf pride themselves on delivering a beautiful final product with impeccable attention to detail for each customer they serve.

Tee Time Turf is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for September 2021.

Tee Time Turf:

Tee Time Turf is proud to serve Nashville, Tennessee, and the surrounding area. Family-owned and operated by father and son, Tee Time Turf offers the care and dedication to customer satisfaction that only a family-owned business can provide. Their decades of experience in excavation is reflected in their technical competence and attention to detail. You can learn more about Tee Time Turf and view their other installations by visiting https://teetimeturftn.com or browsing their Instagram ( @teetimeturf ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.