Layne's Chicken Fingers Accelerates Growth in Q1 2026 With 50+ Restaurants Awarded and Expansion Across Key Markets

The Soon to be Famous™ chicken finger franchise awarded deals across multiple states, opened four new restaurants and signed leases for 16, setting the stage for a productive second quarter.

FRISCO, Texas, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Layne's Chicken Fingers, the Texas "Born and Breaded" chicken finger franchise, has seen rapid growth in recent years, and demand only continues to rise. Kicking off 2026, the brand awarded more than 50 new restaurants to new franchise partners across Victoria, Texas; Sacramento and Fresno, California; northeastern Pennsylvania; and Charlotte, North Carolina (a 27-unit agreement). Layne's also continued expansion with existing owners, including expansion deals signed for Oklahoma, San Antonio and the entire state of Arkansas. As the development pipeline grows, the brand's footprint does, too; four new restaurants opened across Georgia and Texas in the early months of 2026.

"The excitement about Layne's only continues to grow," said CEO Garrett Reed. "The start of this year has been very busy as we've signed agreements with new and existing franchisees, opened new restaurants, and executed 16 leases for future development. Throughout all of this growth, we've maintained our focus on partnering with the right people in the right markets and ensuring the Layne's experience our guests know and love remains intact."

The opening of Layne's in Waycross, Georgia, was the brand's second restaurant in the state and marked its entry into a new market. Still, the brand received an incredibly warm welcome. Layne's also continued expanding across its home state of Texas with a unique endcap drive-thru location in Leander, a new restaurant in Rosenberg that maintained strong momentum without a post-grand-opening sales dip, a well-received opening in Rockwall, and a standout debut in Palestine that delivered a record-breaking opening week, further reinforcing the brand's strong performance across both established and emerging Texas markets.

In addition to its growth, as measured by sheer numbers, Layne's earned its inaugural placement on the highly competitive Franchise 500 list, where it ranked No. 366. Recognized for its growth, support and strength as a model, it's clear Layne's position in the larger chicken restaurant space is growing, too.

"I feel very strongly that the best validation we could ask for is a franchisee making the choice to invest their funds, time and energy in our brand," said Samir Wattar, Chief Operating Officer. "Signing agreements with both new owners and current owners who are pleased with how they're doing with Layne's speaks to what we're doing. And earning a placement on one of the most competitive franchise rankings in the industry, based on real data from our system, on one of the most competitive franchise rankings in the industry only makes Layne's shine even more."

While footprint growth continues to be a point of focus, the leadership team has also dedicated resources to structural growth, developing the tools and people necessary to support franchisees and maintain the high-performance culture as it prepares for upcoming openings and continues to add new owners to the equation.

After kicking off 2026 with a bang, Layne's is looking forward to the launch of a new loyalty app, continued structural development and targeted growth in strategic markets to drive its success through the end of the year.

ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS:

Founded in 1994 in College Station, Texas, Layne's Chicken Fingers built its reputation on hand-breaded crispy tenders, iconic secret sauce and genuine hospitality. What started as a local favorite near Texas A&M University has grown into one of the fastest-rising chicken finger brands in the country, known for its crave-worthy menu, playful personality and loyal fanbase. With more than 40 locations open and rapid expansion underway, Layne's is bringing its signature chicken finger experience to communities nationwide.

For more information, visit www.layneschickenfingers.com. Media-approved logos, photography and additional brand assets are available here.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

312-526-3996

Mainland

[email protected]

SOURCE Layne's Chicken Fingers