Layne's Chicken Fingers Brings the Crunch to Rockwall with April 18 Grand Opening and Free Layne's for a Year

Jawad Rawra opens Layne's Chicken Fingers in Rockwall as part of the brand's continued expansion in Texas.

ROCKWALL, Texas, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Layne's Chicken Fingers, the fast-growing, 40+ location chicken finger franchise known for its hand-breaded crispy tenders, crave-worthy sauces and Texas toast–stacked sandwiches, is bringing the crunch to Rockwall with a grand opening celebration on April 18 at 1801 Goliad Street.

To celebrate, the first 100 dine-in guests will receive free Layne's for a year, giving early visitors a very delicious reason to line up.

The new restaurant marks Layne's Chicken Fingers' latest location in Texas and introduces the community to the chicken finger brand that has built a loyal following and fueled rapid expansion across the U.S. (Fair warning: these tenders may ruin other tenders for you.)

Before Jawad Rawra's American Dream was set in motion, he spent his early career working 12-hour shifts, seven days a week at AT&T Wireless — picking up additional odd jobs in between to make ends meet. In 2007, after facing rejections from major telecommunications giants, he got an opportunity to become a T-Mobile Premium Retailer. What started as one location has now grown to 14 different states.

After years of successfully running his telecom business, he expanded his footprint in 2016 by partnering with hospitality brands such as Marriott, Hilton & Hyatt. To further his vision Rawra decided it was time to look into properties that would move the dial on his ultimate goal: to serve the community. When he thought of Layne's, the beloved Texas-born brand known for its crispy chicken fingers and signature "secret sauce," he knew it was the perfect fit.

"We're excited to bring Layne's to the Rockwall community and introduce guests to a brand that's all about quality, simplicity and great service," said Rawra.

The Rockwall location will serve Layne's full menu of chicken finger meals, sandwiches and sides, including its signature chicken finger baskets, Texas toast–stacked sandwiches and fan-favorite chicken club topped with brisket bacon and American cheese. Guests can pair their meal with Layne's lineup of dipping sauces, from the brand's signature house sauce to jalapeño ranch, honey mustard, BBQ and gravy.

The Rockwall opening is the latest milestone in Layne's continued growth across Texas, following recent openings in Palestine and Leander with additional planned development throughout Texas.

"As we continue expanding across Texas, partnering with experienced operators like Jawad is key to doing it the right way," said Garrett Reed, Chief Executive Officer of Layne's Chicken Fingers. "His strong business background and commitment to his community make him an ideal fit for the brand, and Rockwall is an exciting addition to our growing footprint."

With plans for 40 additional openings in 2026, Layne's continues to expand strategically nationwide through strong franchise partnerships and disciplined growth.

Let's just say, Rockwall is about to get a whole lot crispier.

ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS

Founded in 1994 in College Station, Texas, Layne's Chicken Fingers built its reputation on hand-breaded crispy tenders, iconic secret sauce and genuine hospitality. What started as a local favorite near Texas A&M University has grown into one of the fastest-rising chicken finger brands in the country, known for its crave-worthy menu, playful personality and loyal fanbase. With more than 40 locations open and rapid expansion underway, Layne's is bringing its signature chicken finger experience to communities nationwide.

For more information, visit www.layneschickenfingers.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Heather Davern

Mainland

773-415-8477

[email protected]

SOURCE Layne's Chicken Fingers