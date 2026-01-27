Layne's Chicken Fingers Ranked No. 366 on Entrepreneur's 47th Annual Franchise 500

The Soon to be Famous™ chicken finger franchise earned a spot on the prestigious list following a year of record-breaking growth and franchisee success.

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Layne's Chicken Fingers , the Texas "Born and Breaded" chicken finger franchise, has officially been named to Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500 list, ranked at No. 366. The recognition highlights Layne's rapid expansion, increasing franchise demand and its emergence as an undeniable force in the chicken industry.

The Franchise 500 is one of the most competitive and comprehensive franchise rankings, evaluating more than 150 data points surrounding unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power to determine the rankings.

"A placement on the Franchise 500 list is a major milestone for us, and it validates the hard work of everyone throughout the Layne's system," said CEO Garrett Reed . "We've consistently emphasized franchise success, driving both unit-level performance and footprint growth, but we've focused on doing so without sacrificing the guest experience. This recognition speaks to our ability to maintain our quality on all fronts, bringing an attractive offering to guests and franchisees alike, as we gain momentum as an up-and-coming national brand."

Layne's landed on the Franchise 500 after a breakout year. In 2025, the brand grew to 40 open restaurants, and with 300 additional units awarded, it is building a pipeline for a broader national footprint.

In addition to rapid expansion, Layne's continues to see incredible performance in current restaurants with average unit volumes climbing in 2025 and multiple franchisees executing six-figure openings throughout the year.

With a focused menu and continued emphasis on efficient operations, Layne's offers a unique opportunity to enter the booming chicken market with a strong business model, dedicated support structure and long runway to lasting success.

"Our placement on the Franchise 500 is a testament to Layne's quality," said Samir Wattar , chief operating officer. "We're focused on healthy growth, and we've kept a close focus on operations and support as we've expanded. We want to make sure we have the resources in place before they're needed, and this has clearly paid off."

ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS

Founded in 1994 in College Station, the original location became a Texas A&M legend known for its small-town charm, friendly service, iconic chicken fingers and secret sauce. While opening corporate locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the leadership team focused on fine tuning its operations and starting to franchise.

Franchise opportunities range from $451,500 to $1,050,000 with different buildout options available. Learn more about franchising here .

