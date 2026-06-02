Layne's Chicken Fingers to Open Landmark 50th Restaurant in Lubbock Amid Rapid Nationwide Expansion

Texas-born chicken finger franchise will celebrate milestone opening with Free Layne's for a Year giveaways, Texas Tech NIL partnership and continued nationwide growth momentum.

LUBBOCK, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lubbock, get ready. You're officially home to something pretty big… like, "our 50th restaurant in the country" big.

Layne's Chicken Fingers will celebrate the opening of its first Lubbock location on June 13 at 7902 University Ave., marking a major milestone for the Texas-born, 50+ location chicken finger brand as it opens its 50th restaurant nationwide and continues its rapid rise from regional favorite to national contender.

To put it simply: things just got a whole lot crispier in West Texas.

To celebrate restaurant No. 50, Layne's is going all out. The first 50 dine-in guests on opening day will score Free Layne's for a Year. Yes, a whole year. And because one round of fun isn't enough, 50 more guests throughout opening week will also be surprised with the same prize.

Even better, Layne's is turning the celebration into a nationwide moment with its "How You Layne's" social media contest. Fans are invited to show off their favorite orders, signature sauces, secret hacks, and go-to Layne's traditions on Instagram and TikTok. Fifty winners across the country will also take home Free Layne's for a Year, because a milestone this epic deserves a celebration everyone can be part of.

The party doesn't stop there. The Lubbock opening also marks the launch of Layne's new partnership with Texas Tech Athletics. Red Raiders student-athletes Amier Boyd, Corey Platt, Ben Roberts, and John Curry will be on-site for opening day festivities, helping welcome guests and officially kick off Layne's arrival in Raider Country.

"This opening means a lot to us," said Garrett Reed, CEO of Layne's Chicken Fingers. "Fifty restaurants is a huge milestone, but what really stands out is how we got here: great franchise partners, strong communities, and a lot of people who just really love chicken fingers. Lubbock felt like the perfect place to celebrate that."

And Layne's isn't slowing down anytime soon.

In the first quarter of 2026 alone, the brand awarded more than 50 future restaurants across the country, signed 16 new leases, and continued expanding with both new and existing franchise partners in key growth markets. Earlier this year, Layne's also earned its first-ever spot on the Franchise 500 list, signaling its growing national presence in the fast-casual chicken space.

The Lubbock restaurant is operated by C5 Restaurants, the multi-brand QSR group led by Eli Cohen. This opening marks C5's first Layne's location in Texas, alongside four existing Arkansas restaurants. The group is also the largest developer in the system, with a 55-unit development pipeline across Texas and Arkansas, the biggest commitment in Layne's franchise history.

"What we've built at C5 is all about execution," said Cohen, Owner and Managing Member of C5 Restaurants. "Strong operations, disciplined growth, and teams that know how to run restaurants at a high level. We believe in the Layne's model, and we're excited to bring that approach to Texas in a big way."

Known for its hand-breaded chicken fingers, signature sauces, and Texas toast-stacked sandwiches, Layne's has built a loyal following by keeping things simple, bold, and seriously craveable. The new Lubbock restaurant will feature the full menu, from chicken finger meals, sandwiches, wraps, and milkshakes to signature sauces like house, jalapeño ranch, honey mustard, BBQ, and gravy.

This opening marks Layne's first location in Lubbock and another major step in its accelerating nationwide expansion, with more than 30 additional openings planned in 2026.

Let's just say, Lubbock is about to meet its new favorite chicken finger spot.

Come see what the crunch is all about in Lubbock: https://www.layneschickenfingers.com/

ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS

Founded in 1994 in College Station, Texas, Layne's Chicken Fingers built its reputation on hand-breaded crispy tenders, iconic secret sauce and genuine hospitality. What started as a local favorite near Texas A&M University has grown into one of the fastest-rising chicken finger brands in the country, known for its crave-worthy menu, playful personality and loyal fanbase. With more than 50 locations open and rapid expansion underway, Layne's is bringing its signature chicken finger experience to communities nationwide.

For more information, visit www.layneschickenfingers.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Julie Maw

Mainland

209-617-6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Layne's Chicken Fingers