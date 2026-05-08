Layne's Chicken Fingers Brings the Crunch to Downtown Houston with May 11th Grand Opening and Free Layne's for a Year

Masroor Fatany opens Layne's Chicken Fingers in Houston as part of the brand's continued expansion in Texas.

HOUSTON, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Layne's Chicken Fingers, the fast-growing, 40+ location chicken finger franchise known for its hand-breaded crispy tenders, crave-worthy sauces and Texas toast–stacked sandwiches, is bringing the crunch to Downtown Houston with a grand opening celebration on Monday, May 11th at 609 Main St. Suite 175, Houston, TX 77002.

To celebrate, Layne's will surprise and delight the first 50 dine-in guests with free Layne's for a year, giving early visitors a very delicious reason to line up.

The new restaurant marks Layne's Chicken Fingers' 11th location in the Houston area and introduces the community to the chicken finger brand that has built a loyal following and fueled rapid expansion across the U.S. (Fair warning: these tenders may ruin other tenders for you.)

The new Houston location is led by Layne's FIRST franchisee, seasoned multi-unit operator, Masroor Fatany. A Texas A&M alumnus with a deep connection to the brand's College Station roots, Fatany brings over 15 years of franchising expertise to the expansion, having successfully scaled both Sears Garage Doors and The Halal Guys throughout the Houston metro area. Known for his "all-in" operational philosophy and commitment to the guest experience, Fatany is a key driver in Layne's mission to become a household name across Texas.

"Houstonians know good food, and they appreciate a brand that keeps things simple and does it right. We started with our first store in Katy in 2021 and I'm excited to continue to develop the brand in the Houston-area. " said Fatany.

The Downtown Houston location will serve Layne's full menu of chicken finger meals, sandwiches and sides, including its signature chicken finger baskets, Texas toast–stacked sandwiches and fan-favorite chicken club topped with beef bacon and American cheese. Guests can pair their meal with Layne's lineup of dipping sauces, from the brand's signature Layne's sauce to ranch, jalapeño ranch, honey mustard, BBQ and gravy.

The Downtown Houston opening is the latest milestone in Layne's continued growth across Texas, following recent openings in Palestine, TX and Rockwall, TX and additional planned development this summer in East and West Texas.

"Masroor embodies the 'all-in' culture we look for in our partners, and his deep roots in the brand as an Aggie and the first franchisee for the brand make this opening even more special. We've been strategic about our growth to ensure that as we step on the accelerator, every guest gets the same iconic experience that started in College Station back in '94. This Downtown location is a major milestone in our mission to make Layne's a staple across the entire Houston metro." said Garrett Reed, Chief Executive Officer of Layne's Chicken Fingers.

With plans for 35 additional openings in 2026, Layne's continues to expand strategically nationwide through strong franchise partnerships and disciplined growth.

Let's just say, downtown Houston is about to get a whole lot crispier.

ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS

Founded in 1994 in College Station, Texas, Layne's Chicken Fingers built its reputation on hand-breaded crispy tenders, iconic secret sauce and genuine hospitality. What started as a local favorite near Texas A&M University has grown into one of the fastest-rising chicken finger brands in the country, known for its crave-worthy menu, playful personality and loyal fanbase. With more than 44 locations open and rapid expansion underway, Layne's is bringing its signature chicken finger experience to communities nationwide.

For more information, visit www.layneschickenfingers.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Heather Davern

Mainland

773-415-8477

[email protected]

SOURCE Layne's Chicken Fingers