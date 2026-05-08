Layne's Chicken Fingers Brings the Crunch to Little Rock with May 16th Grand Opening and Free Layne's for a Year

C5 Restaurants, the largest developer in the Layne's system, opens Layne's Chicken Fingers in Little Rock, the brand's fourth in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ariz., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Layne's Chicken Fingers, the fast-growing, 45+ location chicken finger franchise known for its hand-breaded crispy tenders, crave-worthy sauces and Texas toast–stacked sandwiches, is bringing the crunch to the Chenal area of West Little Rock with a grand opening celebration on May 16th at 19524 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR 72223.

To celebrate, Layne's will surprise and delight the first 50 dine-in guests with free Layne's for a year, giving early visitors a very delicious reason to line up.

The new restaurant marks Layne's Chicken Fingers' fourth location in Arkansas, expanding its footprint in the community as the brand continues to build a loyal following and fuel rapid growth across the U.S. (Fair warning: these tenders may ruin other tenders for you.)

The opening marks the fourth Arkansas location operated by C5 Restaurants, the multi-brand QSR platform led by Eli Cohen, joining three existing Layne's locations C5 operates across the state. C5 is the largest developer in the Layne's system, with a 55-unit development pipeline across Texas and Arkansas, the biggest commitment in the brand's history. C5 also owns and operates six Fazoli's locations in West Texas, where the company holds the #1 average unit volume ranking in the entire Fazoli's system.

"What we've built at C5 is an operating platform, disciplined real estate, strong unit-level economics, and a team that knows how to run restaurants," said Eli Cohen, Owner and Managing Member of C5 Restaurants. "Being the top AUV operator in Fazoli's taught us what great execution looks like at the store level. We're bringing that same operating standard to every Layne's we open. Little Rock and the Chenal community are going to feel the difference the moment they walk in."

C5's operating approach centers on three things: density over scattered expansion, deep investment in store-level teams, and disciplined site selection backed by institutional real estate partnerships. That same playbook is now being applied across the Arkansas market, where C5 is layering new builds and conversions on top of its existing footprint.

The West Little Rock, Chenal location will serve Layne's full menu of chicken finger meals, sandwiches and sides, including its signature chicken finger baskets, Texas toast–stacked sandwiches and fan-favorite chicken club topped with beef bacon and American cheese. Guests can pair their meal with Layne's lineup of dipping sauces, from the brand's signature Layne's sauce to jalapeño ranch, ranch, honey mustard, BBQ and gravy.

The Little Rock opening is the latest milestone in Layne's continued growth across the U.S., following recent openings in Palestine, TX, Rockwall, TX and Waycross, GA, with additional development planned in Lubbock, TX and Kingsland, GA.

"Eli and the C5 team are exactly the kind of operating partner every emerging brand wants, proven, numbers-driven, and obsessed with execution," said Garrett Reed, Chief Executive Officer of Layne's Chicken Fingers. "They've already shown what they can do in Fazoli's with the top AUVs in that system, and they're bringing that same operating discipline to Layne's as our largest developer. Watching them build density in Arkansas and Texas is a huge vote of confidence in the brand and in the unit economics we've built."

With plans for 35 additional openings in 2026, Layne's continues to expand strategically nationwide through strong franchise partnerships and disciplined growth.

Let's just say, Little Rock is about to get a whole lot crispier.

ABOUT C5 RESTAURANTS

C5 Restaurants is a Texas-based multi-brand QSR operator and developer led by Eli Cohen. C5 is the largest developer in the Layne's Chicken Fingers system, with a 55-unit pipeline across Texas and Arkansas, and operates six Fazoli's locations in West Texas, where it holds the #1 average unit volume ranking in the Fazoli's system. C5 combines institutional real estate discipline with an operator-first, people-first culture to build durable restaurant platforms in the markets it serves.

ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS

Founded in 1994 in College Station, Texas, Layne's Chicken Fingers built its reputation on hand-breaded crispy tenders, iconic secret sauce and genuine hospitality. What started as a local favorite near Texas A&M University has grown into one of the fastest-rising chicken finger brands in the country, known for its crave-worthy menu, playful personality and loyal fanbase. With more than 44 locations open and rapid expansion underway, Layne's is bringing its signature chicken finger experience to communities nationwide.

For more information, visit www.layneschickenfingers.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Heather Davern

Mainland

773-415-8477

[email protected]

SOURCE Layne's Chicken Fingers