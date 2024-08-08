Lay's® Brings Beloved Potato Chip Flavors from Around the World--Wavy Tzatziki, Masala and Honey Butter-- to the US

As flavors inspired by the tastes of Greece, India and Korea hit store shelves across America, Lay's offers fans the chance to win a trip to one of the origins countries

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While thousands of miles separate the U.S. from iconic global destinations, America's favorite potato chip brand1 is transporting fans to these locations in a way Only LAY'S® can: through flavor. This summer, Lay's invites foodies to go on a culinary voyage with the release of its new Global Flavors lineup featuring three potato chip flavors inspired from abroad.

Check out how the Lay’s global variations serve as portals for consumers to experience the Lay’s flavors of other countries without having to travel abroad in a new online video released today. Lay’s Wavy Tzatziki, Lay’s Masala and Lay’s Honey Butter flavors, inspired by Greece, India and Korea, are hitting store shelves in the U.S. this month for a limited time.

Lay's Wavy Tzatziki, Lay's Masala and Lay's Honey Butter flavors, inspired by Greece, India and Korea, are hitting store shelves in the U.S. this month for a limited time, helping fans experience the tastes of these countries without having to step foot on a plane. Experience these distinctive flavors today:

Lay's Wavy Tzatziki flavored potato chips are inspired by the refreshing Greek flavors of yogurt, lemon, dill, garlic and other unique elements, resulting in a crunchy take on the creamy Mediterranean classic.

Lay's Masala flavored potato chips contain a delectable fusion of spices including cumin, coriander, turmeric and pepper, serving as a one-way ticket to the world of mouthwatering flavors found in traditional Masala dishes.

Lay's Honey Butter flavored potato chips deliver a delicious blend of buttermilk honey and butter tastes, transporting consumers to the home of this beloved combo, Korea.

"Our fans often post about the fun flavors they see while traveling abroad and continuously ask for them here. Now, at the height of travel season, we're excited to make those dreams a reality and bring them adventure through every bite of our Global Flavors lineup," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing, PepsiCo Foods North America. "As the proven leader in flavor innovation with more than 200 variations of our iconic potato chip, we're proud to continue to demonstrate our expertise in crafting delicious flavors that appeal to the unique senses and tastes of communities all over the world."

If fans are interested in taking their journey of flavor exploration a step further and seeing these international destinations for themselves, Lay's is offering one lucky fan and their guest the chance to win a trip to one of the flavor origin countries, either India, Korea or Greece. Between August 12 and September 28, fans can enter to win by scanning the QR code on the back of a bag of Lay's Wavy Tzatziki, Lay's Masala or Lay's Honey Butter flavors or by visiting laysflavordrop.com. For more information and official rules, see here starting August 12.

Plus, check out how the Lay's global variations serve as portals for consumers to experience the Lay's flavors of other countries without having to travel abroad in a new online video, here, released today.

The flavors— inspired by tastes from Greece, India and Korea—are available at retailers nationwide and Snacks.com for a limited time, while supplies last.

1Lay's is America's #1 selling chip brand based on 2024 retail sales data.

