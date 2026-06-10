Lay's® Brings FIFA World Cup 2026™ Excitement to Dallas with Immersive Pop-Up Featuring Exclusive Snacks, FIFA World Cup 2026™ Ticket Giveaways & Fan Experiences

Limited-time pre-game destination celebrates soccer fandom, summer watch parties and game-day snacking ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches in Dallas

PLANO, Texas, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Dallas Fort-Worth gears up for a summer of FIFA World Cup 2026™ excitement, Lay's® is bringing fans an eye-catching and immersive, limited-time experience designed to celebrate the energy, flavor and fandom surrounding one of the world's biggest sporting events.

Key Facts:

For a limited time at the activation, fans who purchase a bag of Lay’s® Classic can unlock complimentary chef-inspired toppings and flavor combinations inspired by the Lay’s® Table™ stadium culinary experience.

Location: 7-Eleven at Texas Live! | 960 Nolan Ryan Expy, Arlington, Texas 76011

7-Eleven at Texas Live! | 960 Nolan Ryan Expy, Arlington, Texas 76011 Exclusive Menu Creations Featuring Lay's ® Available: June 18 – 21

June 18 – 21 FIFA World Cup 2026™ Ticket Giveaway: June 14 – 22

June 14 – 22 Event Hours & Additional Details: June 14 – July 14; Hours vary, learn more here.

From June 14 through July 14, Lay's will transform the 7‑Eleven® store at Texas Live! in Arlington into a high-energy pre-game destination, where fans can customize their Lay's chips into an exclusive, limited-time dish, take part in a "yellow card" activation for a chance to win FIFA World Cup 2026™ tickets or score branded merchandise, and take pictures of the bold store design visuals - perfect for social sharing.

For a limited time at the activation, fans who purchase a bag of Lay's® Classic can unlock complimentary chef-inspired toppings and flavor combinations inspired by the Lay's® Table™ stadium culinary experience.

From June 18-21, fans can try featured flavor combination dishes, including:

Chicken Bacon Ranch featuring Lay's ® Classic, 7-Eleven boneless wings, Chicken Bacon Ranch seasoning, ranch drizzle and green onions

Chicken & Waffles featuring Lay's ® Classic, 7-Eleven boneless wings, Stroopwafel-Style seasoning, maple syrup and berries

Chipotle Chicken featuring Lay's® Classic, 7-Eleven boneless wings, Chipotle Chicken seasoning, chipotle sauce drizzle and green onions

Beyond the food experience, the Lay's® month-long activation will include:

FIFA World Cup 2026™ ticket giveaways from June 14 – 22

Surprise prize drops, including FIFA World Cup 2026™ soccer balls, branded apparel, and fountain beverage coupons will be available all activation long, June 14-July 14

"Dallas is about to be one of the biggest soccer cities in the country this summer, and Lay's wanted to create something that feels fun, bold and unmistakably Texas for fans before they head to matches or watch parties," said Denise Truelove, SVP Marketing, Lay's U.S. "From the exclusive Lay's® Table™-inspired dishes to the overall energy of the space, this experience is all about bringing people together to celebrate the excitement and fandom surrounding FIFA World Cup 2026™."

As an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Lay's is tapping into the passion, rituals and "bandwagon fandom" that make sports culture so fun, celebrating the idea that there's no wrong way to show up for the game - whether you're a lifelong fan or just here for the snacks. Learn more about how Lay's is activating this summer at www.laysfwc26.com.

About Lay's

Lay's is America's favorite potato chip, offering flavor and a legacy that spans nearly 90 years. Since 1938, Lay's Classic has been made with potatoes, oil, and salt. Every Lay's chip begins with real potatoes grown on more than 100 farms across North America, and today, Lay's snacks are made without artificial flavors or colors. To learn more, visit www.lays.com.

SOURCE Lay's