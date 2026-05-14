Lay's® Invites America to Jump On the Bandwagon Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Soccer is one of the fastest‑growing sports in the U.S., yet for many, the FIFA World Cup™ can still feel out of reach. Lay's saw an opportunity to meet consumers where they already are: gathering with friends, enjoying major cultural moments, and reaching for potato chips. At its core, Lay's wants to show that fandom doesn't have to be earned—it can be shared.

In the new "Jump On, America" spot, comedian Will Ferrell flips the idea of the "bandwagon fan" from an insult into a nationwide invitation to join the fun. Behind the wheel of a Lay's‑branded "Bandwagon," Ferrell hits the road, encouraging everyone he meets to hop on board, grab a bag of Lay's, and enjoy the sport together.

"People love to pretend you have to pass some kind of test to enjoy the FIFA World Cup," said Will Ferrell. "Lay's is basically saying: forget that. Just jump on the Bandwagon, grab some chips, and have fun. No expertise required, just enthusiasm and snacks."

Along the way, Ferrell is joined by David Beckham and American football champion, Marshawn Lynch, whose unexpected appearances bring humor and energy to the journey.

Together, they reinforce the campaign's wide-open spirit – showing that whether you know every stat or are just showing up for the snacks, everyone can dust off those jerseys and hop on the Bandwagon.

The Bandwagon Tour

The commercial is part of Lay's ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026™ sponsorship designed to create memorable moments around the tournament. This summer, Lay's Bandwagon will come to life through on‑site activations in Los Angeles, Dallas, and New York City. Fans can expect on‑site experiences including product sampling and interactive moments designed to bring the campaign to life.

What Else Lay's Is Doing for the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Consumers across the U.S. can experience a selection of limited‑edition potato chip flavors including Lay's Argentinian‑Style Steak with Chimichurri, Lay's Brazilian‑Style Garlic Sauce, and Lay's Wavy French Onion Soup, available at retailers nationwide, snacks.com and TikTok Shop.

Fans can also enter for a chance to win a limited‑edition Lay's "Go Soccer" jersey, featuring interchangeable patches representing all 48 FIFA World Cup 2026™ participating countries — designed to let fans cheer on more than one team as the tournament unfolds. Check out Lay's social for more details on how to enter.

With social giveaways launching throughout the campaign—including recurring Friday drops across social platforms—fans nationwide can also enter for a chance to win tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final and more at laysfwc26.com

Internationally, the beloved "No Lay's, No Game" campaign returns with the "Epic Watch Party," surprising real fans at the supermarket and inviting those with Lay's to watch a game with 5 global icons. Soccer fans are also invited to join the "Epic Watch Party" channel on WhatsApp—and stay connected throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026™ at nolaysnogame.com/epicwatchparty.

For more information, follow @lays.

About Lay's

Lay's is America's favorite potato chip, offering flavor and a legacy that spans nearly 90 years. Since 1938, Lay's Classic has been made with potatoes, oil, and salt. Every Lay's chip begins with real potatoes grown on more than 100 farms across North America, and today, Lay's snacks are made without artificial flavors or colors. To learn more, visit www.lays.com.

SOURCE Lay's