Lay's Releases Limited-Edition Flavor Swap Lineup Inspired By Doritos And Funyuns

Known as the Lay's "Flavor Swap®" lineup, the two new flavor combinations are sure to bring joy to every generation:

LAY'S DORITOS COOL RANCH: Ever wondered what Doritos Cool Ranch flavor would taste like on Lay's chips? Saddle up, because Lay's put this beloved Doritos flavor on its iconic potato chips.

Ever wondered what Doritos Cool Ranch flavor would taste like on Lay's chips? Saddle up, because Lay's put this beloved Doritos flavor on its iconic potato chips. LAY'S WAVY FUNYUNS Onion: Who said you needed rings to have fun? Get the flavor of Funyuns rings now on Lay's Wavy potato chips.

"From local cuisine to restaurant favorites to fan-submitted flavor ideas, Lay's has drawn inspiration from so many different places over the years to bring our fans joy through new and exciting flavor experiences," said Melissa Miranda, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "This time, we've partnered with two beloved Frito-Lay brands to give our fans an innovative, one-of-a-kind flavor experience like no other chip brand can do. We can't wait for people to try these new Lay's Flavor Swap flavors for themselves."

The two new Lay's Flavor Swap offerings will be available at grocery retailers nationwide for a limited time starting this month for $3.79 (7.5 oz, 7.75 oz.) and $1.99 (2.625 oz.). Both flavors are available while supplies last.

To learn more about Lay's and its newest Flavor Swap lineup, fans can head over to www.lays.com or check out Lay's on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Lay's

Lay's is one of the brands that makes up Frito-Lay North America, the $18 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay. Learn more about Lay's by visiting www.facebook.com/lays or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/lays. You can also follow Lay's on Instagram by visiting http://instagram.com/lays.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

SOURCE Frito-Lay

Related Links

https://www.fritolay.com

