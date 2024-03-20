LBA HOSPITALITY AND OM SAI HOSPITALITY CELEBRATE THE GRAND OPENING OF RESIDENCE INN GALVESTON ISLAND

GALVESTON, Texas, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, a leading hotel management company and award-winning operator of over 100 hotels is proud to announce the opening of Residence Inn Galveston Island on Monday, March 11, 2024. Situated at 4028 Avenue U in the heart of Galveston Island, the new property offers a prime location near Pleasure Pier, the Downtown Strand, and Galveston Beach.

The opening of the Residence Inn Galveston Island is a significant milestone for LBA as it represents their first collaboration with the owners of Om Sai Hospitality. This partnership is a natural extension of LBA's existing relationship with Details Hotel Group, also co-owners of Om Sai Hospitality.

"LBA has done an outstanding job managing properties alongside Details Hotel Group since 2017," said Atish Gandhi, VP of Operations for Details Hotel Group. "Their track record speaks for itself, and it's why Om Sai Hospitality confidently chose LBA as our go-to management partner for this new Galveston Island hotel. We know they'll bring their expertise to the table and ensure everything runs smoothly for our guests."

"Our collaboration with Details Hotel Group has been an exciting journey, expanding our portfolio and cultivating a new and valuable partnership with Om Sai Hospitality," says Farrah Adams, Chief Operating Officer of LBA Hospitality. "At LBA, our commitment to fostering relationships and alleviating owners of operational burdens is at the core of our success. The addition of Residence Inn Galveston, resulting from this collaboration, further highlights the significance of investing in these valuable partnerships."

Residence Inn Galveston Island offers apartment-style accommodations featuring studios and one-bedroom suites, many with upgraded ocean views. Amenities at this pet-friendly hotel include complimentary daily breakfast, an outdoor pool, fire pits, and an onsite bar. With meeting space available for up to 70 guests and proximity to UTMB, Shriner's Hospital, Texas A&M, and Galveston College, the hotel is a perfect choice for business travelers within the healthcare and education segments. Leisure travelers heading to the Galveston cruise port or vacationing in the area will also find the hotel perfectly suited to their needs.

Reservations for Residence Inn Galveston Island can be made online at www.marriott.com/hourg or by calling the hotel directly at 409-465-3191.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

