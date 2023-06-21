LBA Hospitality Opens a Homewood Suites by Hilton in Greenville, North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, today announced that it has opened the Homewood Suites by Hilton in Greenville, North Carolina. The 118-suite hotel located at 420 Moye Boulevard is owned by BPR Properties of High Point, North Carolina.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Greenville is situated directly across the street from ECU Health Medical Center, two miles from Pitt-Greenville Airport and Uptown Greenville. The four-story hotel offers guests convenient access to East Carolina University, Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Minges Coliseum, Clark-LeClair Stadium, the Greenville Convention Center and numerous business parks and corporate headquarters.

"Homewood Suites Greenville is an excellent addition to our growing portfolio of top-notch hotels," said Beau Benton, President, LBA Hospitality. "We are delighted to again partner with BPR Properties. Together, our history of success will drive long-term growth and make this hotel a top performer in the Greenville market."

The Homewood Suites by Hilton Greenville offers spacious studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with separate living and sleeping areas designed to let you live, work and relax. Each suite is outfitted with fully equipped kitchens complete with a full-sized refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and twin-burner stove. Guests can also enjoy a toaster, coffee maker, cookware, utensils and place setting for four so they can cook home-like meals without leaving their suite. The hotel features complimentary Wi-Fi, inviting communal spaces, a 24-hour Suite Shop convenience store and guest laundry.

Additional amenities at the pet-friendly Homewood Suites by Hilton Greenville include a complimentary full hot breakfast, a business center, a well-equipped fitness center featuring Peloton bikes, electric vehicle charging stations, a stunning double-sided fireplace in the lobby and 625 square-feet of meeting space.

For more information on the Homewood Suites by Hilton Greenville or to make reservations please call directly at 252-751-6150, or visit their website.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About BPR Properties

Headquartered in High Point, North Carolina, BPR Properties was founded in 1983 with the purchase of its first property: a smoke shop in Staten Island, New York. Since their humble beginnings, BPR Properties has acquired and developed more than 50 hotels, developed nearly 1,500 acres in commercial and residential real estate, and grown in the sophisticated company that it is today.

