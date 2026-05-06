LCPtracker Achieves FedRAMP Authorization, Strengthening Security for Davis-Bacon and Prevailing Wage Compliance

ORANGE, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LCPtracker, Inc., a leading provider of prevailing wage and labor compliance solutions, today announced that it has achieved FedRAMP® Moderate Rev 5 Agency Authorization and is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace. LCPtracker is the only provider in its market segment to achieve this designation and reach this level of data security, reflecting the company's continued investment in secure, reliable cloud infrastructure for organizations working on Davis-Bacon and prevailing wage construction projects.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a government-wide framework that standardizes the assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring of cloud services used by U.S. federal agencies. Due to the significant financial investment and rigorous requirements involved, including independent third-party assessment and continuous oversight, only around 500 cloud providers in the U.S. have achieved this designation. With this milestone, LCPtracker now joins this select group.

"Achieving FedRAMP Authorization represents an important milestone for LCPtracker and the organizations we support," said Mark Douglas, CEO of LCPtracker. "Our focus has always been on helping clients manage complex labor compliance requirements with confidence. This authorization reinforces that commitment by strengthening the security foundation our entire platform is built on."

A Comprehensive Approach to Platform Security

LCPtracker Pro is trusted by government agencies, project owners, and contractors to support compliance with Davis‑Bacon and prevailing wage requirements – work that involves the collection and management of highly sensitive payroll and workforce data. Protecting this information is foundational to the platform, and now with LCPtracker's FedRAMP Authorized status, the same security safeguards designed to meet federal requirements extend benefits to all organizations using LCPtracker Pro.

While some software providers rely on SOC 2 Type II as a baseline security standard, LCPtracker has taken data protection even more seriously. In addition to maintaining SOC 2 Type II and NIST 800‑171 compliance, LCPtracker Pro's FedRAMP Moderate Rev 5 Agency Authorization applies a far more rigorous, federally defined framework than just SOC 2 Type II, which is based on organization-defined security controls. In addition, at the Moderate Authorization level, FedRAMP requires approximately 325 independently audited security controls, continuous monitoring, and ongoing federal oversight – delivering a level of third-party validated protection that exceeds industry norms and sets LCPtracker Pro apart as the most secure labor compliance solution on the market.

To learn more about how LCPtracker Pro supports secure labor compliance for Davis-Bacon and prevailing wage construction projects, visit our solutions page or contact Sabrina Alcobendas at [email protected].

About LCPtracker

LCPtracker is a leading provider of data tracking and management software solutions that assist organizations in achieving their labor compliance, workforce development, and contract compliance objectives on publicly funded projects. Our cloud-based compliance solutions empower government agencies, project owners, and contractors with deep visibility into certified payroll, construction site compliance, workforce demographic and supplier diversity data. By facilitating regulatory compliance and construction workforce development initiatives, we support organizations in achieving their goals – ultimately creating opportunities for a brighter future. With offices in California, Texas, and Michigan, LCPtracker is a privately held company. Visit our website at https://lcptracker.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

SOURCE LCPtracker, Inc.