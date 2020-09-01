LCPtracker Introduces Advanced Mobile Technology to Align Field-to-Office Compliance Reporting

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LCPtracker, Inc., the industry's leading provider for prevailing wage and construction site compliance, is expanding its field compliance solutions with the introduction of Daily Reporter Mobile. This advanced mobile application enables contractors to submit daily logs electronically from the field and automatically verifies the data against information submitted on certified payroll reports.

"Alignment and transparency are critical when it comes to compliance reporting," says Kris Vincil, Business Unit Director of LCPtracker. "What is reported in the field should match the data submitted on certified payroll reports, but that is not always the case. This is the driver behind Daily Reporter Mobile. With its built-in integration to LCPtracker Professional, compliance management is seamless across all platforms – from field to office. We're very excited to take our advanced technology to the construction site and provide our users with accurate, closed-loop reporting to mitigate compliance risk. Not to mention, collecting documents electronically during this time of 'social distancing' reduces the amount of contact and helps protect our essential workers on the field."

LCPtracker Professional is a cloud-based labor compliance management tool used by government agencies and prime contractors for certified payroll management and workforce reporting. The integration between Daily Reporter and LCPtracker allows worker hours and other critical data points, like crafts and classifications, to be automatically verified with information reported on certified payroll reports. What was previously a manual and time-consuming task, is now an automated process that greatly increases administrative efficiency and lends a much higher level of data accuracy.

In addition, Daily Reporter also provides the following features:

Mobile app available on any tablet or mobile device running Android or iOS systems

Electronic collection of daily activities, including: equipment, deliveries, safety logs, quality notes, and attachments

Auto-weather function that automatically populates weather data based on geocode

Customizable views for optimal user experience

Daily reports automatically emailed to key personnel in standard PDF formats for easy viewing and printing

For more information about Daily Reporter or LCPtracker, please visit https://lcptracker.com/lp/dailyreporter/demo.

About LCPtracker.

LCPtracker is the leading software solution for construction site compliance management, certified payroll, and workforce reporting & development. LCPtracker's Software as a Service (SaaS) technology allows agencies and prime contractors working on construction projects to streamline the collection of certified payroll reports, employee demographics, and related labor compliance documentation by allowing subcontractors to electronically submit all required information. LCPtracker's exclusive validation engine, advanced compliance tools, and comprehensive reporting assist clients in ensuring full compliance with prevailing wage and workforce requirements. Headquartered in Orange, California, LCPtracker is a privately held company. Visit their website at http://lcptracker.com.

Connect with LCPtracker:

MEDIA CONTACT: Sabrina Alcobendas

LCPtracker, Inc.

[email protected]

(714) 669-0052

SOURCE LCPtracker, Inc.

Related Links

www.lcptracker.com

